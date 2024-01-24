Ghanaian actor Van Vicker celebrated his wife, Adjoa Vicker, as she turned 47 years old on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The actor shared a lovely photo of his wife accompanied by a heartwarming caption and birthday message.

Van Vicker's photos and message to his wife stirred loads of birthday wishes for Adjoa Vicker

Award-winning actor Joseph Van Vicker eulogized his wife, Adjoa Vicker, as she celebrated her birthday.

Adjoa Vicker turned 47 years old on Monday, January 24, 2023, and her husband was in the mood to praise her.

The actor shared a photo of Mrs Vicker. It showed her wearing a shirt tucked into a pink skirt. She looked like someone on her way to work.

Adjoa Vicker has turned 47 years old Photo source: @iamvanvicker

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor poured out his heart to Adjoa, describing her role in his life and those of their children.

"This year I shall keep the message really simple. I thank God for your life. You have been a blessing to the children and myself. We love you and pray for long life and joy for you," he said.

Ghanaians join in celebrating Adjoa Vicker

The birthday post by Van Vicker triggered many birthday wishes from his colleagues and followers.

marthaankomah said:

Happy birthday our wife. We love you

princedavidosei said:

Blessed birthday ❤️ more grace Sis

alfredoeli_ said:

Happy birthday more life

preciousgold826 said:

Happy birthday to her more beautiful years to celebrate in good health

ariyikeawoshile said:

Happy beautiful Birthday llnp... congratulations

bernardadusepoku said:

Happy birthday Mrs Vicker!! God bless!

preciousimethompson said:

Happy birthday dear mama❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless and keep you.

Van Vicker and wife celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Van Vicker recently marked the 20th anniversary of his marriage with his wife, Adjoa.

The actor, also an entrepreneur and restaurateur, shared a lovely photo twinning his heartthrob.

The photo and message accompanying it triggered loads of congratulatory messages from his followers.

