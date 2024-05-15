A video of Ace Liam's mother reacting to her son's record attempt has gone viral on social media

She revealed that plans are now being made to organize a solo exhibition for Ace Liam's paintings

Social media users who reacted to the video have congratulated the one-year-boy on his success

Chantelle Eghan, the mother of Ace Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, has opened up on plans for his son, who has been recognized as the youngest male artist by the Guinness World Records.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @JoyNewsOnTV, the 25-year-old, reacting to the confirmation by Guinness World Records, said Ace Liam was too young actually to understand the feat that he had chalked up.

Chantelle Eghan, who is also an artist, said the plan was to put in a conscious effort to market him internationally.

In the same vein, he said plans are ongoing to organize a solo exhibition for the youngest artist, where all his paintings will be on display.

"He will turn two in July, so I am making plans to organize His first solo exhibition for him where he has his whole space to himself, telling his story.," she stated.

I hope Ace Liam's work inspires others

She congratulated her son on becoming a Guinness World Record holder and expressed optimism that many people would take inspiration from it and embark on it.

She made this disclosure after announcing at a press conference that Ace Liam's record attempt was successful.

Ghanaians congratulate Ace Liam on his feat

Social media users reacted to the video announcing that Ace Liam's successful record attempt had raked in over 67,000 likes and 300 comments.

@DansoEmmanuelK1 replied:

He is the first Ghanaian to make it……very brilliant

@niidistinction commented:

Boy is even playing. Pure Talent...Congrats to the lil Champ

@Mzz_Alexa replied:

Congratulations Ace Liam!! What the “a-thons” couldn’t do, a one year old has done it for Ghana

