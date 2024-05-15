Ace-Liam: One Year-Old Ghanaian Boy To Hold Solo Exhibition After Guinness World Records Success
Chantelle Eghan, the mother of Ace Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, has opened up on plans for his son, who has been recognized as the youngest male artist by the Guinness World Records.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @JoyNewsOnTV, the 25-year-old, reacting to the confirmation by Guinness World Records, said Ace Liam was too young actually to understand the feat that he had chalked up.
Chantelle Eghan, who is also an artist, said the plan was to put in a conscious effort to market him internationally.
In the same vein, he said plans are ongoing to organize a solo exhibition for the youngest artist, where all his paintings will be on display.
"He will turn two in July, so I am making plans to organize His first solo exhibition for him where he has his whole space to himself, telling his story.," she stated.
I hope Ace Liam's work inspires others
She congratulated her son on becoming a Guinness World Record holder and expressed optimism that many people would take inspiration from it and embark on it.
She made this disclosure after announcing at a press conference that Ace Liam's record attempt was successful.
Ghanaians congratulate Ace Liam on his feat
Social media users reacted to the video announcing that Ace Liam's successful record attempt had raked in over 67,000 likes and 300 comments.
Guinness World Records: Six paintings that made 1-year-old Ghanaian a world record holder surface in video
He is the first Ghanaian to make it……very brilliant
Boy is even playing. Pure Talent...Congrats to the lil Champ
@Mzz_Alexa replied:
Congratulations Ace Liam!! What the “a-thons” couldn’t do, a one year old has done it for Ghana
Chef Smith reacts to GWR attempt
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith was sure he would be declared the individual with the longest cooking time after having cooked for 820 hours.
He told Code Micky after the latter asked if he was optimistic about breaking Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.
Chef Smith responded in the affirmative, adding that his team ensured that all the cook-a-thon rules were strictly followed.
