Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has congratulated top musicians working hard to put Ghana on the world map

However, the mother-of-one refused to talk about her involvement in her ex-husband Medikal's upcoming O2 concert in London

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's video that UTV posted on Instagram

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui was one of the celebrity guests on the United Showbiz program to promote her new movie, Resonance.

The beautiful ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, looked elegant in a customised tee shirt and pleated skirt while praising musicians organising concerts outside the country.

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Fella Makafui didn't confirm or deny whether she will attend Medikal's show on May 3, 2024, before her movie premiere.

I mean, I am very happy that two big artist in Ghana are putting Ghana on the map. And I am so happy because I think last year Rema played a show in India and I want the same thing for our own people. This is what we all prayed for. I wish them all the best

Fella Makafui stuns in a gorgeous pantsuit

As she stepped out, the famous YOLO star Fella Makafui looked lovely in a stylish pantsuit and curly hairstyle. She completed her look with black sunglasses and a black designer bag for her photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's video trending on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kelvin_richfield stated:

Everyday somebody put Ghana on the map. U think say Ghana dey Graphic top ?? Tsw

Acepappy09 stated:

Let her speak her local dialect please

shay_on_you stated:

Tw3 comparing your husband to Rema to your, Medikal pre paaa how many people knows him in the world he think he can fill the O2 .

Selzluxuryorganics stated:

Maturity

_kyirekuaah_ stated:

You’ve really earned so much respect from me on this case ❤️

aa_naturals stated:

Very smart lady

Kabjq stated:

I never knew she is so cool and composed, I watched a bit and I like her brains. There is so much negative about her that turned me off but yesterday changed things, I like her.

Belikeafiya stated:

❤much respect @fellamakafuii

Medikal Says Eno Barony Raps Better Than Strongman In A Viral Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about How Ghanaian singer Medikal selected his favourite rapper in Ghana in an interview during his media tour in London.

During his live interview, the father of one joyfully showered award-winning female artist Eno Barony with praise.

Some social media have commented on the popular video that Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku uploaded to Instagram.

