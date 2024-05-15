Ghanaian actor Lil Win thanked former president John Dramani Mahama for buying 200 tickets for his movie premiere, A Country Called Ghana, to be gifted to fans

Lil Win also stated that Mr Mahama did not want him to talk about it; however, he stated that he had been overwhelmed with emotions and feels like Ghanaians should know

The post sparked massive reactions, with many people hailing the former president

Ghanaian actor Lil Win eulogised former president John Dramani Mahama for his immense support for his movies and school, Great Minds International School.

Lil Win (left) and John Dramani Mahama (right) in photos. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Lil Win hails former president John Dramani Mahama

Lil Win was at the Kotoka International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to pick up Nigerian actor Victor Osuagwu when he opened up about how much ex-president John Dramani Mahama had supported him.

He stated that the former president did not want it to be known. However, he felt that all Ghanaians should know how generous the former president was.

The Kumawood actor stated that around 4 am, he received a call from Mr Mahama, who wanted to support the premiere of his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

He stated that the celebrated Ghanaian politician bought 200 tickets for the movie's premiere so that they could be gifted to fans.

Lil Win added that another thing the former president did that touched his heart was a long time ago when he told his son to buy a bus to transport students of his school, Great Minds International School, to and from their homes to the school premises.

Also, Mr Mahama is not the only person who has donated to Lil Win's School. Ghanaian politician Cheddar also donated items, such as a bus and other items.

Below is the video of Lil Win talking about the great things ex-president John Dramani Mahama did for him.

Reactions to the video

Below are the reactions to the video of Lil Win thanking Mr Mahama for his immense support for his school and his career:

graystyl said:

Am reading comments and I don’t understand some of us, this is not about politics.. this is A Man with a good heart.

walfidyk said:

Kojo silent is golden, he asked you not to mention his name Kojo. Wo pɛ kasa. Ma no nhy3 wo tirim. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

fynba11 said:

Many testify to his generosity. God loves a cheerful giver, bless him

snrsolution_original_gh said:

But you should have kept quiet about that because he told you not to say anyway God you father JDM❤️❤️

aye_shatta said:

God bless you Daddy JM 4lyf ❤️

kojo_5g said:

Campaign season and a politician will do something for you without letting the public know.. Dey play

Source: YEN.com.gh