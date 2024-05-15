Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and Medikal have inspired many with their relationship goals

The ex-lovers have allegedly settled their differences after weeks of separating and unfollowing each other on social media

Some social media users congratulated the stars for professing their love to each other after their separation

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been spotted with her ex-husband Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, after he arrived in Ghana after his successful Indigo O2 concert.

In a video posted by X user @withAlvin__, the famous celebrities have allegedly rekindled their romantic relationship after weeks of separation to focus on their individual projects.

Fella Makafui looked elegant in a skintight jumpsuit that accentuated her curves and voluminous frontal hairstyle, while Medikal wore an all-black ensemble.

The famous X user shared the video with the caption:

Medikal and Fella Makafui are back!

These two people thema matter, you talk some p3 third person. They fully pranked you all

Watch the below:

Medikal shares a snippet of his sold-out concert in London

Ghanaian rapper Medikal shared a short compilation of top musicians who performed at his historic concert in London on May 3, 2024.

Watch the the video below:

Some social media users commented on the trending video of Medikal and Fella Makafui hugging on X

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Khezbyte_gh said:

I knew from the onset that it was a promotion strategy, they got the attention they needed.

@withAlvin__ said:

Them dey play with us since kg

@Mr_Domfeh said:

Ebi settings to hype mdk program and fella show..

@BlessmanReigns said:

All for gimmicks

@edemgabby said:

And then someone or people got insulted for nothing. All in the name of showbiz?

@MrDwein said:

That me why I didn’t even bother talking bout it nu oo

@kwabenakumdua said:

They didn’t go anywhere. Just toyed with you.

@Kofi64030Kofi said:

Medikal sold O2 Indigo, Fella also sold out her movies and still having pending people cus the ticket finish . Entertainment is show business and if you don’t have that mind you won’t cash out much

Fella Makafui Stuns In Short Corseted Kente Dress For Resonance Movie Premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who made a statement with her chic kente attire at her movie premiere.

The 28-year-old slayed in a short blonde hairstyle as she posed on the red carpet with her fans.

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels and others complimented Fella Makafui on her successful film debut.

