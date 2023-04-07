Van Vicker, an ace Ghanaian actor and his wife, Adjoa Vicker, have stunned their fans with a beautiful photo

The duo was seen in the dazzling outdoor picture as they both wore white and glowed together like a perfect couple

Their fans have been reacting to the picture and the sweet Easter message Van shared along with it

Famous Ghanaian actor-turned-academician, Van Vicker, has created a buzz on social media, particularly on Instagram.

This was after the renowned icon shared a picture of himself with his beautiful wife, looking like a heavenly couple whose match was made in heaven.

Both Van Vicker and his wife were in white during what appeared to be a date as they were seen sitting at a table with a glass of wine and other items in front of them.

Along with the photo that Van Vicker shared on Good Friday, the actor added a sweet Easter message in the caption, wishing everyone well during the festivities.

How Ghanaians are reacting to Van Vicker and his wife's photo

Below are some heartwarming reactions shared in the photo's comment section, which is heaping comments and likes on Instagram.

suzan.gabriel.58 commented:

So adorable❤️and wish you the same sir

angel_k_tracy's indicated:

God really wrote ur love story my dia and l believe too he will one Day handover my written love story too to me

iamofficialhazel's said:

Happy Easter to you and your beautiful family wifey to hot ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

See the beautiful photo below:

When Van Vicker and his wife dropped lovey-dovey photos from Spain

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Van Vicker and his gorgeous wife, Adjoa Vicker, have become constant examples of what a dream couple they are.

In a picture obtained by YEN.com.gh, the couple demonstrated to lovers and relationship aficionados the necessity of taking a vacation from kids and family and spending time alone at a romantic getaway abroad to deepen their bond.

The couple, who have been married for over 20 years, were spotted having a blast at Le Vante Beach in Spain while wearing all-white attire.

