Actor Joseph Van Vicker marked his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, Adjoa Vicker, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Van Vicker, also an entrepreneur and restaurateur, shared a beautiful photo with his better half.

Actor Van Vicker married Adjoa Vicker 20 years ago Photo source: @iam_vanvikcer

Source: Instagram

Van Vicker and wife 'twin' in black and white

In the photo shared on his Instagram, the renowned actor and his wife 'twinned' black and white outfits. While Van Vicker wore a black T-shirt with a white pullover, Adjoa wore a white T-shirt with a black pullover. Both of them matched their looks with sunglasses and necklaces.

Adjoa stood in front with Van Vicker standing behind her and smiling.

Sharing the photo, the 46-year-old recalled the journey of their love life, saying they had been together for 30 years now.

"The journey of togetherness began some 30 years ago. It was locked in 20 years ago. Happy 20th wedding anniversary to us. It's a blessing and no paltry sum. Family is everything. We are waiting for your China," he said.

Peeps hail Van Vicker and his wife on their 20th wedding anniversary

prayetietia said:

I salute you senior. You do all

baisiwadh said:

Happy anniversary to you and my school mother. May the next 20 be more blissful. Love you both

abeikusantana said:

Awesomeness , Congratulations.Aall glory and thanks be to God

etmcqueen1 said:

Blessings ❤️strong bond makes great relationships. Anniversary to both of you. Stay blessed ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Van Vicker reveals the secret to his successful marriage

The anniversary comes after Van Vicker revealed the secret behind his successful marriage.

According to him, he had been open with his wife about their earnings, ensuring understanding.

Maali drops loved-up video on Shatta Wale's 39th b'day

Meanwhile, Van Vicker's 20th wedding anniversary fell on the same day as Shatta Wale turned 39 years old.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the musician's girlfriend, Maali, shared a loved-up video on social media to celebrate him.

The lovely video triggered massive reactions from admirers of the couple with varying thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh