Bernice Asare: Kumawood Actress Reportedly Loses 8-Year-Old Daughter (Video)
Celebrities



by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
  • Kumawood screen goddess Bernice Asare was hit by tragic news on Thursday, February 29, 2024
  • The actress reportedly lost her eight-year-old daughter, known as Akua Nhyira
  • Akua Nhyira was the first child of the gorgeous actress

Kumawood actress Bernice Asare reportedly lost her daughter, Akua Nhyira, on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Details of the actress' daughter's passing are sketchy but it has been reported that the sad incident happened in the afternoon.

Bernice Asare loses daughter
Bernice Asare has reportedly lost her daughter Photo source: @asre_bernice
Source: Instagram

In a video report shared by Ghpage, the narrator indicated that Bernice Asare had wanted to keep her loss to herself and grieve in private.

However, the heartbreaking revelation was emotionally disclosed by people close to Bernice who took to TikTok to unveil the profound grief that had befallen the actress.

The deceased, who was eight years old, happens to be the first child of the actress.

