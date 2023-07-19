Ghanaian rapper Medikal held a show in Offinso, which has garnered mixed reactions

The rapper spotted a girl dancing seductively among the packed audience and called her up on stage

But many have called him out for giving the young lady a platform to shake her backside provocatively in a skimpy dress

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has been criticised for allowing a young girl in skimpy clothes to twerk on stage while he performed.

During his performance, the rapper spotted the girl twerking to his music among the crowd and invited her up on the stage.

People pulled out their phones to record that old lady who appeared pantless as she vigorously shook her backside.

A collage of Medikal performing with the twerking girl and Fella Makafui Image credit: @Ghkwaku @fellamakafui

Source: Facebook

A video posted online showed people's displeasure with Medikal after he invited a young lady in a scanty skirt to shake her behind on stage.

The young girl wore a black top with a yellow mid-calf length skirt which looked decent from one side. The other side of the skirt featured big-cut outs that ran down the length of the skirt.

Click here to watch the video:

Peeps react to nake girl twerking on stage whilst Medikal performs

Many opined that the rapper should not have enabled such rogue behaviour onstage. Some even attacked his wife, Fella Makafui, questioning why he didn't use her instead.

Isaac Radikal commented:

He couldn't use his wife or any of his relatives for this nonsense. It's about time some of you shallow-minded ladies should wise up.

Jonathan Kwarteng commented:

Last last we all go marry ashawo. Just pray your own no be popular.

Aziz Raji commented:

The dress is not good at all, nonsense lady.

Yaw Gee commented:

Those insulting MDK hope your sisters dey house, no one invited her. She’s ready that’s why she was called.

Medikal says he owns 7 houses he bought from his music despite the backlash about his style

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Medikal's response to criticism about his music.

The Ghanaian rapper tweeted that despite people continually ridiculing his music, he has made a lot of money from it. He added that at just 27 years, he has been able to amass seven houses.

The tweet received mixed emotions as people shared their opinions about the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh