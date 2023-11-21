Kalybos and his newly wedded wife Antwiwaa, in a beautiful video, spent their honeymoon on the beach

The couple seemed very much in love as they enjoyed each other's company and showed their affection for one another

The actor and his wife got married in a colourful ceremony on Saturday, November 11, and became the talk of the town

The video, reminiscent of a fairy tale romance, showed the newlyweds strolling hand in hand along the sandy shores, smiling brightly. Kalybos exhibited a more tender side as he lovingly looked into Antwiwaa's eyes and admired her beauty.

The couple's honeymoon retreat was a blend of romance and friendship, with the waves of the sea adding a serene natural touch to their love affair. As they chilled on the beach, sharing laughter and conversations, it was evident that the duo was enjoying every moment of their special time together.

Kalybos and Antwiwaa's union was sealed in a colourful ceremony that won the hearts of Ghanaians. The successful actor and his lady, beaming with joy, exchanged vows in front of family and friends, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Many Ghanaians have wished them well in their journey.

Kalybos and wife spark reactions

Priscy said:

love is beautiful, yet some of us haven't been lucky with love

sherifaalhassan commented:

men choose women who give them peace of mind and respect I wish you lovers all the best

peggyamponsah25 reacted:

kalybos your wife is Soo beautiful, don't mine anyone who will talk bad about her

John Dumelo teases Kalybos

In another story, John Dumelo and Benedicta Gaffah, in a hilarious video, teased Kalybos at his wedding reception, expressing surprise that he was married.

The actor and comedian were all smiles and joy at the occasion, and Dumelo and Benedicta were excited to see him get hitched.

Dumelo playfully asked Kalybos if he was also getting married and had peeps around laughing heartedly.

