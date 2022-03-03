Choqolate GH teases fans on social media with 2 sweet photos, many react

Choqolate GH has mesmerized many of her teeming fans and followers on social media with some new photos

The burgeoning singer and businesswoman dropped the new photos as she glowed as usual in what looked like an outdoor event center

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos and jaw-dropping videos of herself online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pretty Ghanaian dancehall singer and entrepreneur, Choqolate GH, has once more wowed the internet with new scintillating photos of herself which are trending online.

In the latest photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Choqolate GH was seen flaunting her natural beauty as she posed close to a statue of a horse which was placed inside a garden.

The pretty artiste and businesswoman was captured on camera as she struck some poses in the garden-themed photos.

Choqolate GH. Source: @choqolate_gh

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She was wearing a red top over a pair of black bodycon shorts.

Choqolate GH was standing with one of her hands on her waist with the other leisurely resting on her side as the camera lens captured her natural face.

After posting the photo, Choqolate GH captioned it:

"with the heart I have, I’ll always win!"

Fans react to the photos posted by Choqolate GH

Many followers of the gorgeous young lady took to the comment section to shower sweet words on her.

the1957news came in with the comment:

"Eish show dem"

glow_by_jnass__cosmetics_ also had this to say:

"See skin"

princejames.jr wrote:

"Beautiful Queen"

big_jay235 also noted:

"So gorgeous"

There were many comments that showed many people were madly in love with Choqolate GH's latest photo.

Choqolate GH has always been considered as singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, famed as Ebony Reigns' look alike due to the striking resemblance they share.

Actress Maame Serwaa Dazzles In New Video; Many Fans And Followers React

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a video dancing to one of the latest songs in Ghana at the moment.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to Kelvynboy's Down Flat song which was playing in the background.

The actress was wearing gym clothes made up of a pink 'show your stomach' tank top over a pair of grey bodycon trousers and complimented her outfit with some pink sneakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh