Highly acclaimed rapper Sarkodie has lamented the recent power outage (dumsor) at the Tema General Hospital Children's Ward

The Highest rapper described the situation of the suffering babies as the result of misplaced priorities by those in authority

He was reacting to a viral video of a nurse narrating the 'dumsor' situation at the hospital with babies and their mothers in darkness

Award-winning Rapper Sarkodie has reacted to Tuesday’s erratic power supply at the babies' ward of the Tema General Hospital.

Moments after the light out, a viral video was shared where a nurse lamented the situation, detailing how the electrical power cut posed life threats to babies that had been in incubators at the hospital.

The video highlighted concerns about the multifaceted effects of the power crisis. The woman recording the video noted that some babies required Continuous Positive Airway Pressure.

The video also indicated that the unit was packed to capacity.

“They just turned the lights off at Tema General Hospital right now … if we don’t get light in few minutes, the probability that we might lose a lot of babies is high,” the nurse said in the video which caught attention online.

The hospital later released a statement explaining the situation and denying reports that a mother had lost her baby because of the outage.

Sarkodie not pleased with Tema General Hospital 'Dumsor'

Sarkodie, a native of Tema, got concerned about the situation at the hospital. He posted the video on his Instagram story and lamented the situation, blaming it on misplaced priorities on the path of government.

“The impact when we misplace priorities. We pray for these innocent babies,” he wrote.

Controversy over Dumsor timetable

Meanwhile, despite recent power interruptions, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana has insisted that there is no need for a load-shedding timetable.

It attributed the power cuts to 630 overloaded transformers during peak hours. However, the company has said power cuts will generally occur between 7 pm and 11 pm.

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also controversially dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable.

Nonetheless, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

