Babies in incubators are reportedly in danger because of power outages at Tema General Hospital

A viral video showed how a power cut was affecting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Tema General Hospital

People commenting on the video expressed disappointment that the hospital did not have a generator plant

A video circulating online, reportedly from the Tema General Hospital, has indicated the dire health consequences of the rampant power cuts.

In the video, said to be from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Tema General Hospital, the unit was in darkness with a woman outlining the risk to babies who needed some breathing support.

A video reportedly coming from the hospital has gone viral: Adom FM

Source: Getty Images

The video was circulated by Adom News, among other accounts online, and has highlighted concerns about the multifaceted effects of the power crisis.

The woman recording the video noted that some babies required Continuous Positive Airway Pressure.

"If we don't get light in few minutes, the probability that we might lose a lot of babies is high," she is heard saying.

The video also indicated the unit was packed to capacity.

People engaging with the video expressed disappointment that the hospital did not have a generator plant.

Major hospitals facing disconnection over GH¢261m debt

These concerns come from some hospitals facing disconnection from the power grid because of monies owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Due to outstanding debts, the company has threatened to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid.

The health facilities include the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching l and the 37 Military Hospital, collectively owe GH¢261 million.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers to strengthen its operational capabilities.

Controversy over dumsor timetable

Despite recent power interruptions, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana has insisted that there is currently no need for a load-shedding timetable in the past.

It attributed the power cuts to 630 overloaded transformers during peak hours.

However, the company has said power cuts will generally occur between 7 pm and 11 pm.

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also controversially dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable.

Nonetheless, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh