A woman is blaming the death of her baby at the Tema General Hospital on recent power outages.

She said a doctor apologised to her, saying she lost her child due to the recent power cuts, according to a TV3 News report.

The report also indicated that the administrator of the hospital was not briefed on whether a baby died because of the outages.

The woman's mother also expressed her frustration at the death and the fact that the unstable power situation may have contributed to it.

"Is the general hospital a place to go and die? Couldn't they find a solution for the child to survive," she cried.

What did Tema General Hospital say about the power cuts?

The Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, released a statement saying no lives were lost at the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit following a two-hour power outage.

The statement referenced a viral video showing the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit without power amid concerns that babies' lives were in danger.

The statement confirmed that the power cut seen in the video occurred on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

During the outage, the unit's dedicated generator tripped off for a short period and was out of service for two hours during repairs.

Major hospitals facing disconnection over GH¢261m debt

These concerns come as some hospitals face disconnection from the power grid because of monies owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Due to outstanding debts, the company has threatened to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid.

The health facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital, collectively owe GH¢261 million.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers to strengthen its operational capabilities.

Source: YEN.com.gh