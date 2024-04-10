Henry Fitz has clarified one of his many claims about his relationship with Serwaa Amihere

Fitz had claimed on Snapchat that to have accommodated Serwaa for five months and paid GHC2,500

The claim led to conclusions that he was paying Serwaa a daily allowance of GH₵2,500, but he now says he paid the money as hotel fees

Henry Fitz, the man at the centre of the Serwaa Amihere leaked video controversy, clarified an earlier claim about his relationship with the broadcaster.

Fitz has been trending online after a video of him and the celebrated media personality in bed emerged, with many pointing to him as the source of the leak.

While defending himself, in a series of posts on Snapchat, Fitz made some revelations about his relationship with Serwaa.

Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz

Among many things, Fitz, the groom of the trendy 2019 Hendee19 wedding, claimed to have accommodated Serwaa for five months and paid GH₵2,500 daily.

Fitz's claim led many on social media to conclude that he had paid Serwaa Amihere GH₵2,500 as a daily allowance during their time together.

Henry Fitz paid GHC2,500 as a daily hotel fee

However, in a later interview, Henry Fitz clarified that he did not pay Serwaa the GHC2,500 as her allowance but rather as the daily cost of housing her at a hotel.

According to him, Serwaa Amihere was living at Tse Addo with her family (mother, sister, and niece), making it inconvenient for them to have their privacy.

For their love affair not to interfere with things at Serwaa's home, he got a room at Golden Tulip (now Lancaster) Hotel for GHC2,500 a day, where she stayed for five months.

"I accommodated her for five months. I took a room at Golden Tulip for our privacy. It is that room that I was paying GHC2,500 and not that I was giving her that money," he said.

Henry Fitz dares Serwaa as police chase him over private video

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz has responded to the prosecution hanging over his head because of Serwaa Amihere's leaked video.

Serwaa lodged a complaint with the police, which led to Fitz and two others' prosecution for extortion, among other charges.

But in a Snapchat post, Henry Fitz, who still maintained his innocence over the leaked video, dared her to try harder.

