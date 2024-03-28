Sarkodie has come under fire on social media for not adding his voice to the current dumsor and economic crises in the country

The rapper was very vocal about the power outages and hardship in the country back in 2014 when John Mahama was in power

Sarkodie has, however, been tight-lipped about the current situation in the country, causing several Ghanaians to bash him and call him a hypocrite

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has recently come under fire on social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter). The criticism stems from his silence on the ongoing power outage crisis, locally referred to as dumsor, and the economic hardship currently plaguing the country.

Back in 2014, during the tenure of former President John Mahama, Sarkodie was notably vocal about similar issues. He used his music as a platform to express his discontent, releasing songs like Inflation and Dumsor. These songs were direct criticisms of the government’s handling of the power crisis and the economy at the time.

However, the current situation seems to have been met with a different response from the rapper. Despite the escalating power crisis and economic hardship, Sarkodie has remained tight-lipped. This silence has not gone unnoticed by Ghanaians, many of whom have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

The rapper’s silence has led to several Ghanaians accusing him of hypocrisy. Many argue that his willingness to speak up in 2014 differed from his current silence, suggesting a double standard.

Sarkodie gets bashed

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

wofaase_ said:

Sarkodie sold his integrity for Nana Addo and the NPP. I'm glad you all have seen that he is a greedy rapper.

the_marcoli_boy commented:

Let's put the Dumsor song aside, what about Sarkodie's inability to make similar tweets like he made under Mahama

lawslaw said:

Nobody can force Sarkodie to make a song bashing this government. He will only do so if he wants. But if he doesn’t do it too, then he’s a hypocrite like people say he is.

Man blasts Sarkodie

In another story, an elderly man was agitated when rapper Sarkodie refused to spray money on him and other fans after his performance at the Telecel launch.

The elderly man compared the rapper to dancehall musician Shatta Wale, saying that the latter would willingly throw money onto his fans when they mob him.

The video generated various opinions from Ghanaians, with the majority telling him not to feel entitled to Sarkodie's money.

