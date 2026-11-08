Sarkodie has promised Efya and her husband, Tomi Thomas, a mini Rapperholic concert after the couple held both their traditional and white weddings in Accra

The rapper, who was reportedly in Kenya, was not seen in videos from either ceremony, which drew several top celebrities, musicians and other prominent personalities

Sarkodie and Efya have worked together on hit songs over the years, including I’m In Love With You, Where Did I Go Wrong and Saara

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Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has promised his longtime music partner Efya and her husband, Tomi Thomas, a mini Rapperholic concert following their wedding.

Sarkodie promises Efya and Tomi Thomas a mini Rapperholic concert after their wedding. Photo source: @ghkwaku, Pulse Ghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The couple held their traditional marriage ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 6, 2026. A white wedding followed on Saturday, November 7, 2026, also in Accra.

Both events came months after the families held a knocking ceremony on February 14, 2026. Rapperholic is Sarkodie’s signature concert, which shares its name with his 2012 album.

His promise has since got many fans talking on social media.

Sarkodie’s mini Rapperholic promise to Efya

In a video message shared online, Sarkodie described the couple’s union as too beautiful. He then reminded Efya that he owed her a mini Rapperholic, a performance meant just for her and her husband.

Pulse Ghana, which shared the video on Instagram, described the concert as the rapper’s wedding gift to the newlyweds.

Sarkodie was not seen in videos from either ceremony and was reportedly in Kenya at the time. Many fans noticed his absence, given his close working relationship with Efya over the years.

The Instagram post from Pulse Ghana, in which Sarkodie promises Efya a mini Rapperholic, is below.

Fans react to Sarkodie’s promise to Efya

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

nana.aboagye_91 said:

“What will that do for someone like Efya? How is that experience going to be special for her?”

brightquabena.hangout said:

“If Efya was an upcoming singer, Sarkodie should have said I owe you a feature.”

her_majestynessa said:

“Rapperholic we go chop? Sometimes presence matters.”

gloriaantwiboasiako4553 said:

“LOL, it’s a shame.”

den.ften said:

“Bro, send money, Massa.”

11.24733 said:

“Heeey Efya, I wish you well woate.”

Efya and Sarkodie’s hit songs together

Over the years, the pair have built one of the strongest musical partnerships in Ghana. Their 2012 hit, I’m In Love With You, was released as a lead single from Sarkodie’s Rapperholic album and produced by Killbeatz.

Where Did I Go Wrong also appeared on that album. Efya later featured on Devil in Me from Sarkology, Wanna Be Loved from Mary and Saara from Black Love.

Sarkodie also played Efya’s love interest in the music video for her song Best In Me.

Celebrities who attended Efya’s weddings

The traditional ceremony attracted Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Dzifa Abla Gomashie and the Paramount Chief of Akuapem, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

Entertainment stars such as Efia Odo, Fantana, Sister Derby, Salma Mumin and fashion duo Lali and Lola were also present.

Fella Makafui and Hajia4Reall served as bridesmaids. At the white wedding, Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, Kelvyn Boy and Mugeez of R2Bees performed for the couple and their guests. Nana Ama McBrown was among the familiar faces at the celebration.

Dorcas Fapson’s comment at Efya’s wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actress and DJ Dorcas Fapson sparked online buzz with a video from Efya and Tomi Thomas’ wedding.

In the clip, she was seen embracing the groom before telling him she loved him too. Many social media users shared mixed opinions about her words and outfit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh