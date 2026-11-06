Ghanaian singer Efya and Nigerian artist Tomi Thomas held their traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 6, 2026

The ceremony blended Ghanaian and Nigerian cultural heritage, with Efya wearing traditional kente as their families completed the customary rites

The union followed a bachelorette party in Accra on Wednesday and drew top celebrities from across the West African entertainment industry

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Ghanaian singer Efya and Nigerian alternative artist Tomi Thomas got married in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Accra on Friday, November 6, 2026, marking the official union of one of West Africa's most talked-about celebrity couples.

Efya marries Nigerian musician, Tomi Thomas, in a colourful ceremony in Accra. Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Family members and close friends from both sides gathered for the ceremony, with the couple's traditional rites completed under the guidance of their respective families. Efya, born Jane Awindor, wore a striking kente ensemble that drew on Ghana's rich textile heritage, while Tomi Thomas dressed to honour both Ghanaian royal tradition and his Nigerian background.

A Cross-Border Love Story Sealed in Accra

The event was a vivid fusion of two distinct West African cultures, weaving together fashion, ceremony, and celebration into one joyful occasion. Guests witnessed emotional vows, a first dance, and an atmosphere filled with the sounds of Afrobeats and highlife as the couple marked the beginning of their married life together.

The festivities had already been building ahead of the main event. On Wednesday, November 4, Efya celebrated with a bachelorette party in Accra, setting the tone for what became a memorable few days of celebrations.

Celebrity turnout at Efya and Tomi Thomas's wedding

The ceremony drew notable figures from the Ghanaian and Nigerian music, film, and fashion industries, all gathered in Accra to witness the union of two respected artists. Heartfelt speeches and vibrant performances added to the occasion, reflecting the warmth and affection those in attendance hold for the couple.

Social media lit up shortly after the ceremony, with snippets of the couple's vows and moments from their first dance circulating widely, sparking excitement among fans across the continent who had long followed their relationship.

Below are some of the first videos from Efya and Tomi Thomas' wedding.

1. Efya's mother, Nana Adwoa Awindor arrived with Minister of Tourism, Dzifa Gomashie.

2. The arrival of Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Paramount Chief of Akuapem, at the traditional wedding ceremony

3. Sister Derby and others arrived in style.

4. Fella Makafui was one of the bridesmaids at Efya's wedding.

5. Hajia4Reall, one of Efya's bridesmaids, arrived in a G-Wagon

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Source: YEN.com.gh