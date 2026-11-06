Ghanaian singer Efya has married Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas in a traditional ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 6, ahead of a reported white wedding

Becca, Captain Planet, Marie Wiseborn, Mawusi Faith and Nana Akyiaa Bonsu are among the notable Ghanaians who have married Nigerian partners in widely celebrated ceremonies

Tomi Thomas said in a video that he sent his parents with the marriage items to Efya’s family because he wants her as his wife

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Ghanaian singer Efya has married Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas in a traditional ceremony in Accra, joining a list of Ghanaians who have married Nigerian partners.

Efya marries Tomi Thomas as YEN.com.gh looks at five other Ghanaians who married Nigerian partners. Photo source: @ghbrain/Instagram, Moses Bliss/Instagram.

Source: UGC

The ceremony took place on Friday, November 6, 2026, ahead of a white wedding reportedly planned for Saturday, November 7.

Guests included Efya’s mother, Nana Adwoa Awindor, Tourism Minister Dzifa Gomashie and Akuapem Paramount Chief Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, while Fella Makafui and Hajia4Reall served as bridesmaids.

Speaking in a video shared by SammyKayMedia, Tomi Thomas explained why he sent his parents to Efya’s family.

“I sent my parents with the marriage items because I want Efya as my wife,” he said.

YEN.com.gh looks at five other Ghanaians who have walked down the aisle with Nigerian partners.

Becca and Tobi Sanni-Daniel’s 2018 Wedding

Ghanaian singer Becca, born Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, married Nigerian businessman Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel in Accra on August 18, 2018.

The couple had kept their relationship private until the wedding. For their third anniversary, Tobi surprised Becca with a trip to Paris, the city where she says she fell in love with him.

On her birthday in August 2025, he gifted her a BMW X6 during a celebration in Greece.

Captain Planet and Uche Ofodile’s Union

Rapper Captain Planet of 4x4 fame married Uche Ofodile, a former Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Ghana, on June 20, 2014.

Uche, who is widely reported to be Nigerian, later became the chief executive of MTN Liberia. The musician has said a dog connected them, as it followed him home whenever he visited her house.

Responding to critics who claimed he married her for her wealth, he insisted the two fell in love and got married.

Marie Wiseborn’s Wedding to Moses Bliss

British-Ghanaian lawyer Marie Wiseborn married Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss in a series of ceremonies in Accra in 2024.

The couple held a civil wedding on February 27, a traditional wedding on February 29 and a white wedding on March 2.

Nigerian stars such as Tope Alabi, Warri Pikin and fashion designer Veekee James travelled to Ghana for the celebrations. After the wedding, the couple went on their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Mawusi Faith Marries Deacon Famous

Nigerian content creator Deacon Famous, known privately as Awesome Chidiebere, married his Ghanaian bride Mawusi Faith in a traditional ceremony in Accra in February 2025.

His mother, veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu, attended alongside Moses Bliss and skit maker Brain Jotter. Brain Jotter drew attention at the event after he sang the Ghanaian national anthem.

A white wedding followed in Asaba, and the couple welcomed their first child in May 2026.

Nana Akyiaa Bonsu Weds Aminu Atiku Abubakar

Reportedly one of the daughters of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Akyiaa Bonsu married Aminu Abubakar in April 2016.

Aminu is the son of Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The wedding was held at the Manhyia Palace and the Kempinski Hotel. “I’m now an in-law in Ghana! My son Aminu just completed his marriage rites,” Atiku wrote on Twitter.

Efya Shares Regal Photos With Tomi Thomas

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Efya shared regal photos with Tomi Thomas a day after her bachelorette party on Wednesday, November 4. Her caption appeared to reference Underneath My Skin, a song by Tomi Thomas featuring Efya. The post came amid reports that the couple would marry that weekend.

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Source: YEN.com.gh