Laila Charani, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, shared a playful Instagram video in which the politician wiped her face with a handkerchief to check for makeup

Social media users who watched the clip claimed to have spotted actress Regina Daniels briefly appearing in the background before turning away from the camera

The identity of the woman in the video has not been confirmed, and neither Regina Daniels nor Ned Nwoko has commented on the fans’ claims

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Fans have claimed to spot Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in a new video shared by Laila Charani from Ned Nwoko’s mansion.

Fans claim to spot Regina Daniels in Laila Charani’s new video from Ned Nwoko’s mansion. Photo source: @mnslailacharani/Ned Nwonko.

Source: Instagram

Laila, the Moroccan wife of the Nigerian politician, posted the clip on her verified Instagram page on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

It captured a lighthearted family moment with Nwoko and some of the children at home. Regina, who married Nwoko in 2019, previously moved out of his mansion amid publicised tensions.

The actress later acquired her own home in Lagos. Her reported appearance in Laila’s video has since sparked conversation online.

Ned Nwoko’s beauty inspection on Laila Charani

In the video, Laila was seated beside her son when Nwoko pulled out a handkerchief. He then wiped her face, apparently to confirm that her flawless complexion was not the result of makeup.

Amused by the moment, Laila shared it with her followers and described it as a beauty inspection. She also wrote about piano practice, swimming victories and little moments of laughter with the children.

Laila thanked Drachibrand, who captured the video, for preserving the family’s memories.

The Instagram video from Laila Charani, in which Ned Nwoko conducts a beauty inspection on her face, is below.

Fans claim to spot Regina Daniels

Shortly after the clip was shared, attention shifted from the couple to a woman briefly seen in the background.

The woman appeared to turn away quickly from the camera. Several social media users claimed she was Regina Daniels.

However, her identity has not been confirmed. In September 2026, Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, said the actress had been invited to Nwoko’s residence to see her children.

Fans react to Laila Charani’s new video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

chiby_okoye said:

“Am I the only one who saw Regina entering the room and dodging perfectly immediately she saw the camera?”

enikitatone5 said:

“Regina carefully dodging the camera.”

tynaspencer said:

“No be Regina dodge so?”

iamamaka_mirian said:

“Regina dodging the camera.”

missbughatti2021 said:

“Gina, is that you?”

Laila Charani’s beach vacation post

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh wrote about a family beach vacation video Laila Charani posted on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The clip captured moments with Ned Nwoko and their children during a seaside getaway. Many social media users discussed the post at a time when reports of Regina Daniels’ alleged return were circulating.

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Source: YEN.com.gh