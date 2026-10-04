Behind-the-scenes footage from Lil Win's much-anticipated movie, A Journey to Africa, emerged online, showing Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwor getting her make-up done in a regal kente

TikTok page Anigyie TV shared the clip, which showed the veteran actress seated in a colourful kente cloth while a make-up artist worked on her face

Fans reacted strongly, with many asking that the movie's details be kept secret until its release, while others compared Ghanaian and Nigerian film promotion practices online

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Behind-the-scenes footage from Lil Win's much-anticipated movie, A Journey to Africa, has emerged online, offering a first glimpse of the production.

Patience Ozokwor gets her make-up done in a regal kente in behind-the-scenes footage of Lil Win's A Journey to Africa. Image credit: Anigyie TV /Patience/Lil Win.

Source: Facebook

In the clip, Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwor is seen getting her make-up done while dressed in a regal kente.

A Journey to Africa is Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win's second international movie after A Country Called Ghana, which premiered at Accra's National Theatre in April 2024.

Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwor was among the stars who arrived in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, alongside Kanayo O. Kanayo, Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko.

Produced under Lil Win's Wezzy Empire banner, the film centres on Nzulezu, the historic stilt village in Ghana's Western Region.

Lil Win later told bloggers he chose Nigerian actors because they respond to his scripts faster than some Ghanaian actors.

Patience Ozokwor spotted in behind-the-scenes video

The footage, shared on TikTok by Anigyie TV, shows Patience Ozokwor seated while a make-up artist works on her face.

She is wrapped in a colourful kente cloth in shades of orange, red, yellow and blue, with a headband in place. Make-up bags and beauty products can be seen on a table beside them. A

nigyie TV tagged Lil Win and Humes Beauty Parlour in its caption, labelling the clip as behind-the-scenes footage of A Journey to Africa.

The page did not say when or where the clip was filmed.

The TikTok video in which Patience Ozokwor gets her make-up done for Lil Win's A Journey to Africa is below.

Fans react to Lil Win's behind-the-scenes video

Many TikTok users were unhappy about the early release of behind-the-scenes footage, with some asking for the film's story to be kept a mystery until its release.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Klenam@Stella wrote:

"Please, you are not supposed to post this, ok? Please let fans be in suspense and wonder what the movie is about."

Philadelphia said:

"This is what I hate about Ghanaian movies, always showing us behind the scenes after the movie comes out. We don't even have the appetite to watch it again. This is very bad."

MR. LEO commented:

"In Nigeria, you can never see the BTS of a movie until after its release, but in Ghana you can even watch the full movie before it's released 😂"

Othniel Edward indicated:

"From day one from the airport, this woman hasn't smiled in all the posts so far. She doesn't look happy to me."

Kumasi Skincare Vendor 🛍️ added:

"Where is our Ghana Mama G? We need her in this movie too 😁🥰"

Nollywood stars visit Adom Kyei Duah

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael and Charles Awurum joined Lil Win on a courtesy visit to church leader Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

Nzulezu, the historic stilt village in the Western Region, is the setting of A Journey to Africa, the movie the actors were in Ghana to feature in. Days after they arrived in Accra, the courtesy call drew attention online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh