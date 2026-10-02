A video from veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs' funeral service surfaced online on Thursday, 1 October 2026

Widow Joke Silva stood motionless, gazing into the distance as her late husband's coffin was carried into the church

The actor's children, grandchild, and estranged daughter-in-law all walked behind the pallbearers in matching blue outfits

Celebrated Nollywood actress Joke Silva captured hearts across social media after footage from her husband Olu Jacobs' funeral service showed her standing still, eyes fixed on nothing, as his coffin entered the church.

Reactions as Olu Jacobs' body is brought into church as Joke Silva's blank stare moves fans. Photo credit@jokesilva

Source: Instagram

The clip, which began circulating on Thursday, 1 October 2026, shows the late actor's remains arriving in a coffee-brown coffin, carried by pallbearers during his final farewell service. It was Joke Silva's expression, hollow and raw with quiet disbelief, that stopped viewers in their tracks.

Olu Jacobs' family united in grief

Walking solemnly behind the pallbearers were the actor's children, a grandchild, and his estranged daughter-in-law, all dressed in coordinating blue outfits. The procession painted a picture of a family holding itself together in one of its most painful moments.

Jacobs, who passed away a few weeks before the service, leaves behind a Nollywood industry still grappling with his absence. Tributes have poured in from across the film world, including a moving tribute from his estranged daughter-in-law.

Here is the X (Twitter) video below:

Fans respond to Joke Silva's emotional video

The footage stirred an outpouring of grief and empathy from viewers who saw their own losses reflected in Silva's expression.

@i_amlaurie wrote:

"The last bus stop of every mortal. Mummy Joke Silva, God be with you and the family in this period."

@justcallmedeola shared:

"Real Definition of Till Death Do Us Part stay strong, Grandma."

@rusronike commented:

"May Sir Olu Jacob rest in eternal rest; we will forever have him in our memory. My condolences to his dear wife and children."

@mina_omotayo_bright wrote:

"So sad and heartbreaking. Sir Olu Jacobs, may your soul rest in eternal peace. Thank you for all your incredible work and contribution in the Nollywood industry. You are forever in our hearts."

@atinukegbe reflected:

"This look on her face carries many thoughts. I was like this 3 months ago; so many things run through ur head: denial, satisfaction that you did your best, it is well with us."

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Source: YEN.com.gh