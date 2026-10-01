Nigerian stars, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor and Mike Ezuruonye, joined Lil Win to pay a courtesy visit to church leader Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Zubby Michael and Charles Awurum were also part of the group that visited the founder of Believers House of Worship at his private residence in Ghana

The Nollywood actors were in Ghana for Lil Win's A Journey to Africa, a movie centred on the historic Nzulezu stilt village in the Western Region

Some of Nollywood's biggest names have paid a courtesy visit to popular church leader Stephen Adom Kyei Duah alongside Ghanaian actor Lil Win.

Nollywood stars, including Kanayo O. Kanayo and Patience Ozokwor, join Lil Win to pay a courtesy visit to Adom Kyei Duah. Image credit: De Prince TV.

Source: TikTok

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael and Charles Awurum were among the Nigerian stars who joined the Kumawood actor at the preacher's residence.

The actors arrived in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, to feature in Lil Win's second international movie, A Journey to Africa.

Produced by Lil Win's Wezzy Empire, the film centres on Nzulezu, the historic stilt village in Ghana's Western Region.

Zubby Michael told GhanaWeb that the project was bigger than Nollywood, describing it as an African movie that brings Ghana and Nigeria together.

Lil Win is a known follower of Adom Kyei Duah's Philadelphia Movement and has donated to the church on several occasions.

Nollywood stars visit Adom Kyei Duah

The visit took place at the residence of Adom Kyei Duah, the founder of Believers House of Worship. Kanayo O. Kanayo and Patience Ozokwor, two of Nollywood's most respected veterans, were part of the delegation.

Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael and Charles Awurum also accompanied Lil Win on the visit.

Coming days after they arrived in Ghana, the courtesy call drew attention online.

The X video in which Nollywood stars and Lil Win pay a courtesy visit to Adom Kyei Duah is below.

Lil Win explains choice of Nigerian actors

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win explained why he relied on Nigerian actors rather than Ghanaian ones for A Journey to Africa.

He claimed that Nigerian actors usually reviewed his scripts within an hour, while some Ghanaian actors took a week or more to respond.

The Kumawood star also insisted he would not beg anyone to work with him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh