Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win explained why he opted for Nigerian actors for his upcoming movie, A Journey to Africa, while speaking to assembled bloggers

He said Nigerian actors usually reviewed his scripts within an hour and responded quickly, while some Ghanaian actors took even a week or more to reply

Lil Win insisted he would not beg anyone to work with him, adding that Nigerian actors also brought a bigger fanbase to his international movie projects

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Popular Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win has explained why he relied on Nigerian actors rather than Ghanaian ones for his upcoming movie, A Journey to Africa.

Lil Win explains why he relied on Nigerian actors for his upcoming movie, A Journey to Africa. Image credit: De Prince.

Source: TikTok

He spoke to bloggers shortly after a group of Nollywood stars arrived in Ghana to work on the project.

Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Mike Ezuruonye were among the Nigerian actors who reportedly arrived in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

A Journey to Africa is Lil Win's second international movie after A Country Called Ghana, which premiered at the National Theatre in April 2024.

When he first announced the new project in May 2024, he named Ghanaian stars such as Van Vicker, Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah and Martha Ankomah among his targets.

Majid Michel and other Ghanaian actors were also spotted in Kumasi in August 2026 during preparations linked to the project.

Lil Win explains choice of Nigerian actors

According to Lil Win, whenever he sends a movie script to Nigerian actors, they usually review it within about an hour and give him feedback.

Once they show interest, the two sides then move on to negotiate the fee. He added that even when they are busy, they still return his calls in good time.

By contrast, he claimed some Ghanaian actors could take a week or more to respond to similar requests and would sometimes not pick up his calls.

Lil Win stressed that he would not beg anyone to work with him. If Ghanaian actors fail to respond, he said, he would bring in Nigerian stars, who he believes have a bigger fanbase.

The TikTok video in which Lil Win explains why he chose Nigerian actors for his upcoming movie is below.

Fans react to Lil Win's explanation

Many TikTok users agreed with the actor, praising Nigerian actors for their professionalism and commending Lil Win for his business sense.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Onyameba Eben wrote:

"Nigerians are serious when it comes to business, they don't joke with their work."

Sunday said:

"You're very brilliant. The Nigerian market is very big, you will never lose your investment."

Kofi Acostic 🍎 commented:

"That is true paa, if not Lil Win, Ghana movie is off."

Girlush || Shea Butter & More added:

"He is trying to revive the industry but they are not helping 😩"

Lil Win appeals to leakers ahead of movie

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win appealed to people planning to leak private videos of celebrities to hold off until 2027.

He explained that he had invested significant resources in A Journey to Africa and feared that a scandal could overshadow its promotion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh