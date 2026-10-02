Oheneyere Adwoa Aprebi announced a surprise new appointment at Lawson Media Group in Kumasi on Thursday, October 1, 2026

The veteran Ghanaian media personality and MC shared that she spent 18 years building her career before landing the role

Akwaaba TV shared the announcement in a TikTok video that drew congratulations from fans and fellow creatives

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Veteran Ghanaian media personality and MC Oheneyere Adwoa Aprebi has secured a new appointment as the Head of Human Resources (HR) at Lawson Media Group.

Oheneyere Adwoa Aprebi lands a new HR role at Lawson Media Group after 18 years in media. Photo source: Adwoa Aprebi

Source: Facebook

The prominent broadcast journalist dropped the news in a surprise video shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Akwaaba TV on Thursday, October 1, 2026, in Kumasi.

The selfie-style TikTok clip, filmed during the launch of Obaapa Radio and TV in Kumasi, showed an animated Adwoa Aprebi speaking directly to the camera, visibly excited as she shared the news with her followers.

Holding her phone and addressing viewers in her signature conversational style, she reflected on the long road that led her to this moment.

Adwoa Aprebi reflects on 18 Years in media

In the video, Adwoa Aprebi, who joined Lawson Media in 2024, made it clear that the appointment did not come overnight.

"I spent 18 years, you can tell it. I have paid my quota," she said, adding that her journey through Ghana's media landscape had taken her across multiple groups and outlets before arriving at Lawson Media Group.

The veteran radio broadcaster said she had planned to retire from the media space before agreeing to take on her new role.

She expressed confidence in the direction the organisation is heading, hinting at big ambitions and broader reach.

The TikTok video of Oheneyere Adwoa Aprebi announcing her new role at Lawson Media Group is below:

Fans react to Adwoa Aprebi's new appointment

The announcement drew warm responses from fans and fellow creatives on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Poet Akusika F. Appau wrote:

"@Adwoa Aprebi, please, this is her account. Kindly tag her next time. 🥰 Congratulations, my role model. 😘"

FIGOANDERSON@BLESS said:

"Madam, you do all 🥰."

Abou Diaby joins Lawson FM/TV after Fakye exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Abou Diaby’s move from Fakye TV to Lawson FM/TV, where he was set to host sports programmes alongside King Eben.

The reunion brought the two broadcasters back together after their earlier days at Wontumi FM, adding a personal note to Diaby’s latest career chapter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh