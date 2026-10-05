Canadian rock singer Sass Jordan, known for the hit Make You a Believer and her Canadian Idol role, died on Friday, October 2, 2026, aged 65

Her family announced the news on Instagram the following day, describing her as an inimitable force of nature, though no cause of death had been released

She is survived by her husband, musician Derek Sharp, her daughter Stella Jordan-Sharp, her stepdaughter Brianne Sharp and her brother Daniel Jordan, according to her publicist

Canadian rock singer Sass Jordan, whose powerful voice carried hits such as Make You a Believer, died at age 65.

Canadian rock singer Sass Jordan has died at the age of 65, her family has confirmed. Image credit: Sass Jordan.

Source: Facebook

Her family confirmed the news in a post on her Instagram page, saying she passed away surrounded by loved ones.

Born Sarah Jordan in Birmingham, England, she grew up in Montreal and was fronting bands in the city's downtown clubs by the age of 16.

She later became the singer and bassist of the local band The Pinups. Her debut album, Tell Somebody, came out in 1988 and earned her the Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist the following year.

Racine, her 1992 album, became her best-selling record, and its follow-up, Rats, produced the Canadian hits High Road Easy and Sun's Gonna Rise.

From 2003, Jordan sat on the judging panel of Canadian Idol, staying for all six seasons as its only woman.

She toured with Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Van Halen, and released her most recent album, B*tches Blues, in 2022.

Sass Jordan's family announces her death

Jordan died on Friday, October 2, 2026, according to the statement shared on Saturday, October 3.

The family's message described her as an inimitable force of nature. Her publicist, Eric Alper, said she gave Canadian rock one of its most recognisable voices and opened doors for the young musicians who came through her band.

No cause of death has been disclosed. Exclaim reported that Jordan had cancelled some Ontario tour dates in September because of a medical issue, though no link to her death has been stated.

She is survived by her husband, musician Derek Sharp, her daughter Stella Jordan-Sharp, her stepdaughter Brianne Sharp and her brother Daniel Jordan.

The Instagram post from Sass Jordan's family, in which they announce her death, is below.

Fans and musicians mourn Sass Jordan

Friends, fellow musicians and fans filled the comment section of the post with messages remembering her talent, her warmth and her place in Canadian rock.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

glennhughesonline wrote:

"So suddenly, I'm heartbroken 💔 A true friend. We had so much love, joy and laughter, and music together. RIP my Sasseroonie girl 🙏💜"

sarzo.rudy said:

"I am gutted to hear the news of our dearest @sass.jordan passing. She was a monumental talent and a sister to me. My deepest condolences to her husband @thedereksharp and the family. See you on the other side. Sweet Sass. God bless you 🙏"

leeaaron.music commented:

"Ugh. Gutted. RIP my sweet, talented rock'n'roll sister. Heaven's choir just got a wonderful new addition."

gnu_jet added:

"Oh, I'm so sad. I remember her at the Maples Inn, Point Claire, singing with the Pinups while still underage. We both had long brown hair back then. My favourite female Canadian artist, she lived her life fully and brought joy to everyone around her. ❤️"

Babsy Mlangeni dies at 83

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, South African music veteran Babsy Mlangeni died at 83 after a short illness. SABC News broke the news on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Fans who grew up with his music shared emotional memories of him, paying tribute to a career that spanned more than five decades.

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Source: YEN.com.gh