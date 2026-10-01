The family of veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey has announced her funeral arrangements on Thursday, October 1, 2026

Grace Nortey's burial service is set for October 31 at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, with no wake planned

A thanksgiving service will follow on November 1 at St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Osu, with mourners asked to wear all white

The family of veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Naa Kwarley Nortey (née Sawyer) has revealed the plans for her funeral, confirming that she will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Grace Nortey's family announces the burial arrangements for the late veteran actress. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Gosspi24TV

Source: Facebook

The announcement came through an Instagram post on Thursday, October 1, 2026, sharing a full schedule of events to honour the celebrated actress.

Grace Nortey passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the age of 89, having been born in 1937.

Grace Nortey's burial arrangement

The family confirmed that there will be no wake as part of the funeral programme.

The burial service will take place at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, beginning at 8:00 am.

Following the service, the interment will be conducted privately, attended only by close family members.

The day after, on Sunday, November 1, 2026, a thanksgiving service will be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Osu, also starting at 8:00 am.

For both occasions, the family has requested that mourners and sympathisers dress in all white.

Grace Nortey's legacy in Ghanaian entertainment

The funeral announcement named Grace Nortey's late husband as Mr Archibald Nortey, and listed her children as Mrs Vida Enchill, Ms Andriana Nortey and Mrs Barbara Tabi, alongside a wider circle of nephews, nieces, in-laws and grandchildren.

Grace Nortey dedicated decades of her life to Ghana's entertainment industry, building a distinguished career across theatre, television and film.

She became a beloved figure to generations of Ghanaians, and her death in August drew widespread tributes from colleagues, fans and the general public who recognised her lasting contributions to the arts.

With the details now confirmed, family members, colleagues and well-wishers are expected to gather at the State House on October 31 to pay their final respects before the private interment.

The thanksgiving service in Osu will then give loved ones the chance to celebrate a life lived in service to Ghanaian culture and storytelling.

The Instagram post on Grace Nortey's funeral arrangements is below.

Afenyo-Markins pays tribute to Grace Nortey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s tribute to veteran actress Grace Nortey and his call for Ghanaians to honour creative arts figures during their lifetimes.

Afenyo-Markin recalled how Nortey’s motherly roles shaped his childhood and connected with generations of viewers. His tribute raises a poignant question: are Ghana’s legends receiving the care and recognition they deserve while they are still alive?

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Source: YEN.com.gh