Veteran Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha announced the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka, in an emotional Instagram post she shared on Friday, October 2, 2026

The award-winning actress, who lost her mother 13 years ago, said she was heartbroken that she no longer had either of her parents with her here

She thanked God her father lived a long life and saw his grandchildren, and asked fans to keep her and the Chukwuka family in their prayers

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha is mourning the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka. The veteran actress, also credited as Chioma Chukwuka, shared the sad news with her fans in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Veteran Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha mourns the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka. Image credit: Chioma Akpotha.

Source: Facebook

Born on March 12, 1980, Chioma Akpotha is one of Nollywood's most respected actresses, with a career dating back to her debut in The Apple in 2000.

She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2007 for her performance in Sins of the Flesh.

Her recent screen credits include Gangs of Lagos, Love Me Again and Trapped Flames. The actress is married to Franklyn Akpotha, whom she wed in 2006.

Chioma Akpotha mourns her late father

In her post, Chioma revealed that she had been struggling to find the right words to announce her father's passing.

She recalled losing her mother 13 years ago, saying the thought of having neither parent alive had broken her heart.

The actress described her father as her comfort and a precious part of her life, adding that she had hoped he would live to meet his great-grandchildren.

She wrote:

"No matter how many years we are given with a parent, we still want one more conversation, one more embrace, one more day."

Chioma, who said she held the news close for a while to process her grief, promised to share funeral details when the family is ready.

She ended her tribute by bidding farewell to her father, whom she called the Olowo of Ikate.

The Instagram post of Chioma Akpotha, in which she mourns the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka, is below.

Fans console Chioma Akpotha over father's death

Colleagues and fans flooded the comment section with messages of comfort, praying for strength for the actress and her family.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

jomokingjomo wrote:

"Ndo onyenkem, he came into this world and left a legacy which is you. Now more than ever, you need to carry on and continue to be all that he envisaged for you."

ndidinwuneli said:

"Ndo my sister! A great life and legacy! May papa's soul rest in perfect peace. Amen."

onosariyo commented:

"So sorry sis, rest on sir."

chinneyloveofficial indicated:

"Rest well Daddyyy… ❤️"

ugoccie added:

"May his beautiful soul rest in peace."

oga_okoro wrote:

"MAMA 🥹😭🫂🫂🫂!!! My condolences 💐"

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome mourns his mother

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome announced the death of his mother, Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome.

He shared the news during the Global Day of Prayer programme on Saturday, September 26, 2026, saying she passed away a day earlier. Tributes poured in from church members worldwide following the announcement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh