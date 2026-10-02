Brazilian social media star Elis Lima Carneiro passed away at the age of five after battling Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a rare condition that causes rapid ageing

Her family announced her death on Instagram, saying that the little girl passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, and thanking followers for their constant love

Elis' twin sister, Eloá, also lived with the same rare condition, and the family's account had drawn more than a million followers worldwide over the years

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Brazilian social media star Elis Lima Carneiro has died at the age of five, leaving behind her twin sister, Eloá, who lives with the same rare condition.

Brazilian social media star Elis Lima Carneiro dies at the age of five after battling a rare ageing condition. Image credit: @elis_e_eloa

Source: Instagram

The little girl captured the hearts of millions online as her family documented her battle with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome.

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome is an extremely rare genetic condition that causes children to age rapidly.

It affects an estimated one in four million to one in eight million children, and there is no known cure. Elis and Eloá are believed to be among the very few twins in the world diagnosed with the condition.

Their family's Instagram account shared their everyday moments, from learning to walk and talk to dancing, playing and swimming.

Over time, the page also became a space for raising awareness about rare syndromes and supporting other families.

Elis Lima Carneiro's family announces her death

Elis passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, according to a statement shared on her Instagram page.

Writing in Portuguese, the family thanked followers for the love they had always shown the little girl.

They also invited members of the public who wished to say goodbye to join them at her wake and burial in Boa Vista, Brazil.

Her brother and carer, Guilherme Lago, described Elis as a strong fighter who surprised the family many times and lived surrounded by love.

Fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages, many praying for strength for the family and for Eloá.

The Instagram post of Elis Lima Carneiro's family, in which they announce her passing, is below.

Former BET host Angela Stribling passes away

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, former BET host and veteran radio personality Angela Stribling passed away at her home at the age of 58.

Her husband, Ken Washington, said she died peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2026, after a two-year battle with illness. Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans across the broadcasting world.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh