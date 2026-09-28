Former BET host and veteran Washington radio personality Angela Stribling died peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the age of 58 years

Her husband, Ken Washington, said she passed away peacefully after a two-year battle with brain cancer, with both him and her sister Darlene by her side

Stribling hosted BET's Screen Scene, helped launch BET Jazz and became the first woman to host WHUR's original late-night Quiet Storm radio programme in Washington, DC

Angela Stribling, a former Black Entertainment Television (BET) host and long-serving radio personality in Washington, DC, has died at the age of 58.

Former BET host Angela Stribling dies at 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Image credit: Angela Stribling (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Her husband, Ken Washington, announced that she passed on at home after battling brain cancer for two years.

Stribling first made her name at BET, where she spent four years fronting the entertainment news show Screen Scene.

BET Jazz, which she helped launch, later gave her Jazz Central, a programme she co-hosted with music greats Ramsey Lewis and Lou Rawls.

On radio, she made history as the first woman to present WHUR 96.3 FM's original Quiet Storm, a late-night format that began at Howard University in 1976.

Her most recent show, Pillow Talk with Angela, aired on WHUR and SiriusXM. Away from broadcasting, she was a trained jazz singer and appeared as a TV anchor in the 1992 Eddie Murphy comedy The Distinguished Gentleman.

Angela Stribling's husband announces her death

Washington shared the news in a post on her Instagram page and in a statement to WHUR on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

According to him, the broadcaster died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, with him and her sister, Darlene, by her side.

He described her as someone who left behind a legacy of love, kindness and inspiration. Some outlets noted that no official cause of death had been released beyond her husband's statement about her illness.

Plans for a celebration of life in Washington, DC, are underway, although the date and venue have yet to be announced.

The Instagram post on Angela Stribling's death is below.

Tributes pour in for Angela Stribling

Former BET journalist Ed Gordon was among the first to mourn her, recalling on Facebook that the pair became friends at the network and stayed close afterwards.

He also remembered her excitement when she landed a role in the Eddie Murphy film. WHUR general manager Sean Plater described her as a remarkable talent whose kindness made her truly special.

Singer Kia Bennett, who worked with her at BET, WHUR and XM Satellite Radio, said Stribling inspired her career in radio, TV and voiceover.

Ed Gordon's Facebook tribute to Angela is below.

Sway DaSafo dies days after 44th birthday

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, veteran British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo passed away, with news of his death emerging on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

His friend, UK-based car customiser Kream, confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post. In 2006, Sway became the first British rapper to win a BET Hip Hop Award, and he died just days after turning 44.

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Source: YEN.com.gh