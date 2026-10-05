Musician Fameye has weighed in on behind-the-scenes content from Lil Win's anticipated movie, A Journey to Africa, circulating online, offering the actor a piece of advice

He applauded the actor for promoting the Ghanaian movie industry, while raising a concern about how the production is being shared with the public before release

Fameye also addressed why he felt comfortable sharing an opinion on the matter, and followers filled the comment section with strong reactions of their own online

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Popular Ghanaian musician Fameye has cautioned Lil Win against dampening public interest in A Journey to Africa before the movie premieres.

Fameye cautions Lil Win against dampening interest in A Journey to Africa before its premiere. Image credit: Fameye/Lil Win.

Source: Facebook

A Journey to Africa is Lil Win's second international movie, and Nollywood stars including Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor and Kanayo O. Kanayo arrived in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, to feature in it.

Behind-the-scenes footage later emerged online, showing Patience Ozokwor getting her make-up done in a regal kente.

Many fans asked for the film's story to be kept a mystery until its release, as YEN.com.gh reported.

In August 2026, Lil Win had also asked people holding private videos to delay releasing them, saying he had invested heavily in the movie.

Fameye advises Lil Win on movie content

Speaking in a video shared by The Vibes GH on TikTok, Fameye said Lil Win deserved applause for the good work he was doing to promote the Ghanaian movie industry.

He argued, however, that the release of behind-the-scenes footage and the presence of bloggers on set were reducing the suspense that would draw crowds when the final movie premiered.

According to him, bloggers should have been allowed to capture only the arrival of the cast at the airport, which was enough to generate buzz, and the coverage should have ended there.

Fameye added that he did not contribute financially to the project, but his personal interaction with the actor gave him a chance to share his opinion.

The TikTok video in which Fameye advises Lil Win on content from A Journey to Africa is below.

Fans react to Fameye's advice to Lil Win

Many TikTok users sided with the musician, with several agreeing that too much behind-the-scenes content was dampening interest in the film.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Alexuah_official 🇬🇭 wrote: "Lil Win made it clear that what we are seeing is never the BTS we all thought it is, ok."

Tymmers😎🥰😍 said:

"He should sack all the bloggers so that the movie 🎥 will be a surprise to us ahhh."

Mc commented:

"The bloggers dey ask {expletive} questions dodo."

PricelessQueen👸💎🌹 indicated:

"Very good point. The bloggers too much, behind the scenes 🎬 is everywhere and it's killing the movie interest 😏"

Amponsem added:

"You are perfectly right, bro."

Nana Yeboah wrote:

"Exactly my point, Fameye. It will kill the interest of people in watching the movie."

Lil Win explains choice of Nigerian actors

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win explained why he relied on Nigerian actors for A Journey to Africa.

He said Nigerian actors usually reviewed his scripts within an hour, while some Ghanaian actors took a week or more to respond. The Kumawood actor spoke to bloggers shortly after the Nollywood cast arrived in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh