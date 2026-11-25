Footage from a podcast interview has emerged showing Pete Edochie making what appears to be one of his final public appearances before his death at 79

The legendary Nollywood actor used the interview to speak about his son Yul Edochie's controversial second marriage to Judy Austin

Pete Edochie praised Yul for never publicly insulting his wife despite years of relentless social media backlash

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Footage of one of Pete Edochie's final public appearances has surfaced following the legendary Nollywood actor's death at 79 from prostate cancer, and it shows him delivering a heartfelt defence of his son Yul Edochie.

Footage of legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie's last public appearance resurfaces after his demise at 79 from prostate cancer. Photo source: @peteedochie, @GeneralSnow_/X

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared on X, was recorded on the set of the "Unfiltered with Ugo and Precious" podcast, produced by Ugo Nwokolo TV, with the interview set to be released on YouTube at 2pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Filmed in a podcast-style indoor setting, with the host seated on a yellow couch speaking into a microphone, the interview captured Pete Edochie in what many are now viewing as a defining final message to the public.

Pete Edochie defends Yul over second marriage

Yul Edochie faced prolonged public condemnation after he took a second wife, actress Judy Austin, a decision that generated fierce backlash across Nigerian social media.

In the interview, his father made clear where he stood on the matter, speaking with unmistakable pride about how his son had conducted himself throughout the storm.

Peter Edochie said:

"He took a second wife. People have been insulting him, telling him all sorts of things. He's been living his life."

"He has never insulted his wife for one day. Go and check everything that has been happening. He has never come on to say this woman has done something."

The late Nollywood legend also highlighted the toll the controversy took on Yul Edochie's public standing, noting that he was excluded from industry awards during the height of the backlash.

Despite all of it, Pete insisted his son had continued to thrive.

"Each time awards are organised, they don't include him. He hasn't bothered. He is doing very, very, very, very well. I can tell you that, my son," he said, before closing with a pointed observation: "If you see the truth and you run away from it, then you are not well created. Yul has the best voice in the industry."

The X video of Pete Edochie's final public appearance is below:

Reactions to Pete Edochie's final interview

The clip drew an outpouring of tributes and mixed reactions from fans across social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from fans on social media below:

@thisisifeyonce wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace. I believe he already died before that interview was posted. To do damage control. Anyway, no amount of twitter influencers can whitewash Yul. He did what he did with his eye wide open."

@hugosel_ said:

"May God grant him eternal rest. 🙏 A great legend has gone. He will be truly missed."

@yomcee commented:

"May his noble soul rest in peace 🕊️."

Pete Edochie's last social media post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Pete Edochie’s final social media post, which showed Toyin Abraham and her crew welcoming the veteran actor to her movie set.

Shared just two days before his death at 79, the cheerful footage became a moving final glimpse of the Nollywood legend.

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Source: YEN.com.gh