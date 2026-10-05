Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has responded to a trending image that appeared to show him with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, addressing it on his Instagram page

The image, which carried two different years, drew a flood of reactions from social media users, many of whom questioned its authenticity in the comment sections

Many fans weighed in on the wider misuse of artificial intelligence on social media, while the actor also spoke about his previous work with the actress

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Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has dismissed a trending AI-generated photo of himself and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Van Vicker dismisses a trending AI-generated photo of himself and Regina Daniels. Image credit: Van Vicker /Regina Daniels.

Source: Facebook

Van Vicker is a Ghanaian actor who once starred in a movie with Nigerian actress Regina Daniels when she was still a child.

Regina Daniels, born on October 10, 2000, began acting at the age of seven and has since become one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces.

An AI-generated image has now put them back in the spotlight after it began trending online. Fans quickly questioned its authenticity in the comment sections.

Van Vicker dismisses trending AI photo

Van Vicker addressed the image in a post on his Instagram page. The photo is a then-and-now collage labelled 2010 and 2026, showing the actor with a young girl on one side and with an adult woman on the other.

He wrote: "Who came up with this? This is AI generated. Not true."

The actor acknowledged that he acted with Regina when she was pretty young, but said it was not as the photo depicts.

He added that he had not seen her for over 10 years.

The Instagram post from Van Vicker, in which he dismisses the AI-generated photo of himself and Regina, is below.

Fans react to Van Vicker's clarification

Many Instagram users agreed that the image was obviously AI-generated, with some warning about the misuse of the technology.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

realjhib wrote:

"Van, you saved me from believing this {expletive} 😂😂😂 I know your movie with Mercy Johnson where Regina was quite young but not as young as shown in this photo. Anyways, y'all have grown beautifully. May the good Lord continue to bless y'all."

real_remmingpeige said:

"It's easy to know it's AI... 😂 Van's look has always been the same and not as seen in the picture."

conor_69_th commented:

"Don't stress, bro, it's very obvious it's AI lol."

bri_chosenone indicated:

"AI can be so annoying and deceitful in the wrong hands."

catherine.n7 added:

"Why even give them audience or answer them?"

Van Vicker graduates with LLB degree

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Van Vicker graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Wisconsin International University College in Accra on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The actor wore a black graduation gown with a kente sash at the ceremony. His graduation came about a year after his eldest daughter, J'dyl Vanette, graduated with the same degree from the University of Leicester in the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh