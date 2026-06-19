Ghanaian actor and producer Van Vicker attended his graduation ceremony at Wisconsin International University College on Friday, June 19, 2026, after completing his Bachelor of Laws degree

Van Vicker was spotted in a black graduation gown with a Kente sash as he celebrated with colleagues and friends at the ceremony

The graduation came about a year after his eldest daughter, J'dyl Vanette, graduated with the same LLB degree from the University of Leicester in the UK

Ghanaian actor and producer Van Vicker has officially graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Wisconsin International University College in Accra.

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker graduates with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Wisconsin International University College in Accra. Image credit: Van Vicker/Thee News Room (Instagram & Twitter)

Source: Instagram

The ceremony took place on Friday, June 19, 2026, at the CEM Auditorium in North Legon as part of the institution's 2026 congregation activities.

Van Vicker first shared the news of his completion from school earlier this year, but had to wait several months before attending the graduation ceremony itself.

In a post shared on Instagram on January 7, 2026, the actor celebrated the achievement with his classmates at a completion party.

The video was captioned:

"Bachelor of Laws (LLB – Legum Baccalaureus) programme is complete. Awaiting graduation. God has been good to me. I am grateful. To my colleagues, you all have been extraordinary. God bless."

The Instagram post of Van Vicker celebrating with his classmates is below.

Van Vicker attends graduation at Wisconsin College

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Van Vicker was seen getting ready for his graduation while joyfully interacting with colleagues and friends in attendance.

The Ghanaian actor wore a black graduation gown paired with a Kente sash around his neck. The sash featured a combination of gold, green, black, blue and white patterns, creating a bold contrast against the dark gown.

The Twitter (X) video of Van Vicker at his graduation is below.

Van Vicker and his daughter secure LLB degree

Van Vicker's graduation from Wisconsin International University College comes about a year after he celebrated his eldest daughter for achieving the same milestone.

On July 16, 2025, Van Vicker shared an Instagram post congratulating his daughter, J'dyl Vanette, for completing her Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Leicester in the UK.

He wrote:

"Yesterday my daughter graduated with a Legum Baccalaureus degree, Bachelor of Laws. I am a proud father and basking in it till tomorrow. I appreciate her completion, her success, because staying focused, determined, committed and being resilient is an arduous undertaking in recent times."

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his daughter J'dyl Vanette both hold Bachelor of Laws degrees after completing their studies. Image credit: Van Vicker (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian mum gifts daughter a Toyota RAV4

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian mother surprised her daughter with a Toyota RAV4 after she completed senior high school. The mother had returned from the United Kingdom after eight years away to personally deliver the gift.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video, with the daughter's classmates leading her to the spot where her mother stood waiting.

Source: YEN.com.gh