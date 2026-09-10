Van Vicker took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, to mark his sister's birthday with a glowing tribute

The actor's sister turned heads in a white outfit, with fans flooding the comments over her striking looks

Many followers also pointed out the strong family resemblance between Van Vicker and his birthday sister

Van Vicker has set Instagram alight after sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to his sister, with fans losing no time commenting on her beauty and the unmistakable likeness she shares with the Ghanaian actor.

Van Vicker flaunts her pretty sister on Instagram as she celebrates her birthday. Photo source: iamvanvicker

Source: Instagram

The Van Vicker post went up on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, and showed his sister looking radiant in an all-white ensemble.

Alongside the photo, Van Vicker kept his caption warm and playful, writing:

"This is my sister. It is her birthday today. The only Virgo in the world. I love her to death. Happy birthday, sis."

Van Vicker's sister steals the spotlight

The image quickly drew attention beyond just birthday well-wishes. Followers were quick to point out that the sibling pair share a striking resemblance, with many noting that his sister's features mirror his own.

Her white outfit added to the buzz, giving the photo an elegant, celebratory feel that resonated with fans across the platform.

Van Vicker has long been one of the most recognisable faces in Ghanaian and Nollywood cinema, but this rare glimpse into his personal life gave followers a different side of the actor, one that is clearly deeply devoted to family.

See Van Vicker's Instagram post for his sister's birthday below:

Fans react to Van Vicker's birthday post

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions that poured in after Van Vicker shared the birthday tribute.

@official_dankan wrote:

"Happy birthday 🎂🙌🍇🎉"

@korkoi12 said:

"Happy birthday Phyl 🎂, soo gorg ❤️"

@vsvi51 commented:

"Happy birthday sis!!! Much love and God's blessings coming all the way from Papua New Guinea PG🖤"

@theerayna_ added:

"She's gorgeous and Happy birthday. 🎉"

@49_christinedoe posted:

"Happy birthday sis! May God bless you on this day with many more years. You are beautiful 🎂"

Nana Tonardo celebrates daughter's 19th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian socialite Nana Tonardo’s heartfelt celebration of his daughter Francine’s 19th birthday.

His proud tribute, in which he called her “my investment”, quickly drew admiration from fans captivated by her beauty and their touching father-daughter bond.

Nana Tonardo’s emotional message reflected on how quickly his daughter has grown, while Francine’s striking appearance in a red dress and blonde braids caught the attention of many Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh