Lil Win’s Great Minds International School has announced vacancies across its preschool, upper primary and junior high sections

The school is seeking qualified and experienced applicants, with accommodation available

Interested candidates must submit application documents addressed to the Managing Director

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Great Minds International School, associated with Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has announced teaching vacancies for the 2026/27 academic year.

Lil Win’s school offers teaching opportunities with accommodations. Image credit: Great Minds International School

Source: UGC

The private basic school, located at Ahenkro in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region, is seeking qualified and experienced teachers for immediate employment.

According to its recruitment notice, management wants highly motivated and results-oriented individuals to fill positions across the preschool, upper primary and junior high school sections.

The announcement has also been shared on X, with a user encouraging others to circulate the notice so interested teachers can learn about the opportunities.

Teaching positions available

The vacancies include a preschool teacher and upper primary subject facilitators for Creative Arts and Design and Mathematics.

At the junior high school level, the school is recruiting a Science teacher.

It is also seeking a part-time Career Technology teacher specialising in Home Economics. However, the notice specifies that this particular position is open to examiners only.

Management indicated that preference would be given to applicants whose courses of study relate to the advertised teaching areas.

The notice also stated that accommodation was available, although it did not provide details about the arrangement.

How interested teachers can apply

Applicants are required to submit soft copies of their applications, together with the necessary supporting documents, through the email address or WhatsApp contacts provided on the recruitment poster.

The email address listed is greatmindschool19@gmail.com.

Candidates must also submit hard copies of their cover letters to the school administration. Applications should be addressed to the Managing Director.

Prospective applicants seeking further information about the requirements have been directed to contact the Managing Director.

Check out the X post below:

The notice does not specify an application deadline, salary range or minimum academic qualification for each advertised position.

Lil Win builds his mother a house

Lil Win built a 12-bedroom house for his mother and handed it over at a ceremony.

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win got emotional at the ceremony and was brought to tears.

Many Ghanaians were moved by the gesture and praised the actor for looking out for his mother in her old age.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh