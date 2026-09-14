Ghanaian actor Lil Win shared the 2026 BECE placement results for his school, Great Minds International School, revealing strong outcomes for the graduating class

All 41 candidates who sat the exams secured placement, with 29 placed in Category A schools and 12 in Category B schools

The post drew widespread praise online, with many commending the school's teaching and non-teaching staff for the achievement

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Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has shared what he described as an excellent set of results for his school's 2026 BECE placement exercise.

Lil Win shares the 2026 BECE placement results for his school, Great Minds International School, revealing all 41 candidates secured placement. Image credit: Lil Win.

Source: Facebook

The results come amid an ongoing national placement process, with the Ministry of Education recently granting students a one-week extension to complete the exercise ahead of the new academic year.

Of the 53,887 students eligible for self-placement nationwide, 33,726 had secured placement at the time of the announcement, leaving thousands still working through the process.

Lil Win shares BECE placement results for his school

Lil Win, who happens to be the founder and director of Great Minds International School, took to Facebook to share the 2026 BECE placement results for the institution.

Out of the 41 candidates who sat this year's exams at Great Minds International School, all of them secured placement, with a clear majority landing in top-tier Category A institutions.

Lil Win, who founded the school, has previously used his platform to publicise its academic performance, having done the same in past years to counter unfounded claims about the school's results.

This year's figures add to that pattern, with the actor once again crediting students, staff and parents for the outcome.

In this post, he described the outcome as a Distinction for the school, explaining that all 41 candidates who sat the exams had been successfully placed.

He wrote:

"With hearts full of joy, we present the 2026 BECE School Placement results for Great Minds International School. We are ecstatic to announce a Distinction! Out of the 41 students who sat for the exams, 29 have been placed in Category A schools, 12 in Category B schools."

The post was attached with an image which detailed the full placement report, listing each school by name, category, and the number of students placed there.

Based on the report, students gained admission into several top-tier Category A schools, including Prempeh College, Opoku Ware School, Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast, St. Louis Senior High, Mfantsipim School, Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High, T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High, and Mawuli School in Ho, among others.

The remaining students were placed in Category B schools such as Kumasi Wesley Girls High School, Kumasi Girls Senior High, KNUST Senior High School, and Anglican Senior High in Kumasi.

Lil Win's Facebook post is below.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's school results

The post drew widespread praise from Ghanaians online, with many commending the school's management, teaching staff and non-teaching staff for the outcome.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Obed Larbi wrote:

"Boss you have done a great job, both teaching staff, non-teaching staff and the students did amazing work"

Emmanuel Klose said:

"Congratulations to the teaching and non teaching staff"

Yung Physicist Joey indicated:

"Well done, bro Kojo. Unfortunately, none of them had my school (Mfantsiman Girls' Shs). Wishing them success"

Nana Ama Ampofowaa added:

"Wow this is amazing .... Good job to the entire management"

CSSPS deploys staff to ease placement delays

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has deployed additional staff to resolution centres following reports of long queues and delays.

A Ministry of Education spokesperson also warned parents against paying individuals who claim they can fast-track placement concerns.

Officials explained that the main challenge remains the mismatch between students’ preferred schools and the number of vacancies available.

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Source: YEN.com.gh