Nana Akosua Nkyekyerenkye III and Assembly Member Francis Opoku stepped in to teach students in Bosome Freho District for five consecutive days

The intervention was organised to prevent the nationwide teachers' strike from halting academic activity in the Abosamso community

Students expressed appreciation to the community leaders, while Opoku urged them to stay focused and revise work from their regular teachers

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The Queen Mother of Abosamso, Nana Akosua Nkyekyerenkye III, has entered the classroom to keep students learning during the ongoing nationwide teachers' strike, joining forces with local Assembly Member Francis Opoku and members of a community education committee.

Nana Akosua Nkyekyerenkye III and Assembly Member Francis Opoku stepped in to teach students in Bosome Freho District for five consecutive days. Credit: NDA Media

Source: Facebook

The group taught students and provided academic support across five consecutive days, from Monday to Friday, at a school in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

Adom news reported that the initiative was designed to ensure that the industrial action did not bring teaching and learning to a complete halt in the community.

Rather than leaving students idle at home, the community leaders organised a structured intervention to keep learners engaged with their schoolwork.

Addressing students during the exercise, Opoku urged them to remain hopeful and disciplined despite the disruption caused by the strike.

He called on them to revise lessons previously taught by their regular teachers and to stay focused while authorities work to resolve the standoff between government and teacher unions.

"The community leaders would continue supporting teaching and learning until teachers return to the classroom," he said.

Students responded positively to the effort, expressing gratitude to Nana Akosua Nkyekyerenkye III, Opoku and the committee members involved. They acknowledged that the intervention had made it possible to continue their studies at a time when formal instruction had been suspended.

The Queen Mother's direct participation alongside an elected official and local volunteers underscores the role that traditional and community leadership can play in protecting educational continuity when the formal system faces disruption.

Teacher strike: UCC halts registration of freshers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) had allegedly suspended fresh student registration for the 2026/2027 first semester, leaving hundreds of newly admitted students uncertain about when the process will resume.

A post shared on the Voice of UCC WhatsApp channel on September 27, 2026, announced the suspension, citing an ongoing industrial action by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) as the reason for the halt.

Students were directed to await further communication from the Directorate of Academic Affairs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh