Australia's Department of Home Affairs published practical guidance aimed at helping visa applicants submit what officials call a "decision-ready" application

The tips cover everything from accurate personal details and document translation to police certificates and health examinations

Officials also urged applicants to monitor their ImmiAccount inbox regularly and avoid booking flights before a visa is formally granted

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Foreigners hoping to visit, study, or relocate to Australia now have a clearer roadmap to follow, after the country's Department of Home Affairs published a set of practical tips designed to reduce processing delays and improve approval rates.

Australia outlines 10 tips to help foreigners get their visa approved faster. Photo credit: @albomp

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, shared on the official immigration website, focuses on helping applicants put together what the department describes as a "decision-ready" application, meaning one that contains all necessary information from the very first submission.

Australia: Getting personal details and documents right

The department's first piece of advice centres on accuracy. Applicants must ensure their name is spelt exactly as it appears in their passport, guarding against autocorrect errors, and must list every name they have ever been known by.

For documents not written in English, full translation is required. Those applying from within Australia must include the NAATI practitioner number of their translator, while applicants abroad need to supply the translator's full name, address, phone number, and qualifications.

Applicants who are minors, those under 18 years old, face additional requirements. They must submit copies of their own passport and birth certificate, alongside the passports of both parents.

Police certificates are also compulsory and must have been issued within the 12 months before the application is lodged.

Health Checks, Biometrics, and Timing

Health examinations are a requirement for most visa categories. The department encourages applicants to complete these in advance through the My Health Declarations Service, accessible via the official immigration portal.

Biometric data should be provided without delay once the department makes a request, as any hold-up directly extends the overall processing timeline.

Checking the ImmiAccount inbox regularly is equally important. When the department requests additional information, applicants are expected to respond promptly. If a particular document cannot be provided, officials say it is far better to communicate that clearly and explain the reason than to leave the request unanswered.

Finally, the department advises applicants to submit their applications well ahead of any planned travel date and to hold off on purchasing flights until a visa has been formally approved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh