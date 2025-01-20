Lil Win held a family gathering and house dedication event to connect with his family members and hand over a new mansion to his mother

The comic actor, in a video, could not hold back his emotions as he wept during the event at Kwamang in the Afigya Kwabre North District

The video of Lil Win weeping at his mother's 80th birthday celebration and house dedication sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo 'Lil Win' Nkansah courted attention after a video of him gifting his mother a house surfaced on social media.

Lil Win gets emotional and bursts into tears as he gifts his mother a new 12-bedroom mansion. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In recent months, the famous Ghanaian movie star constantly shared footage of the construction works undertaken at his mother, Madam Adwoa Offe's new home.

Lil Win had previously gifted his mother an eight-bedroom house as she celebrated her 70th birthday in 2017.

He held a housewarming party and explained that he made the heartfelt gesture to show appreciation for her sacrifices to help him achieve his dreams of becoming an actor in the Ghanaian movie industry.

In recent months, the Lil Win fixed the roads leading to his mother's new mansion with cement and also undertook essential repairs while teasing a special event to hand over the home to his mother as part of her 80th birthday celebration.

Lil Win recently held a family gathering and house dedication event to connect with his family members.

The comic actor officially opened his mother, Madam Adwoa Offe's mansion at Kwamang in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti Region on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Many people, including Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, some community members and close associates of the Wezzy Empire owner, attended the event and joined the comic actor in honouring his mother as she celebrated her milestone.

Lil Win gifts his mother new mansion

In a video shared by blogger Zionfelix, the famous Kumawood actor was overcome with emotions and burst into tears as he prepared to hand over the keys to the new mansion to his mother.

Lil Win had to be consoled by his close friends and relatives at the family gathering and house dedication event.

Below is the video of Lil Win getting emotional and bursting into tears:

Lil Win's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ama.sika.393950 said:

"If he remembers where they were ah hmmmmmmm."

nanaobed1 commented:

"May our life be good to honour our parents before they depart the earth. Amen."

sikaabakwameiso said:

"God bless you for putting a smile on your mother’s face. I will do the same to my mother by the end of the year 👏every successful mother deserves this and more."

giftyboateng725 commented:

"If you have been through their shoes, then you'll understand his tears. May God wipe all our tears this year and give us our heart desires."

Dr Kwaku Oteng unveils new mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng unveiled a new mansion in a viral clip that surfaced on social media.

The video showed the mansion's compound filled with expensive vehicles, including a Rolls Royce, and a Range Rover.

Dr Kwaku Oteng's new mansion garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians, who were amazed to see his property.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh