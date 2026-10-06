GHOne TV presenter Natalie Fort has been named an ambassador for a major international business festival set to take place in Cairo, Egypt, later this year

The broadcaster shared the news on Facebook, thanking her employers for their recognition and support, while a news alert from Starr FM also announced the appointment

Previously hosted in Nigeria and Ghana, the festival returns this year in a new host country, with thousands of participants expected from dozens of nations worldwide

GHOne TV presenter Natalie Fort has landed an ambassadorial role with the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Cairo, Egypt.

GHOne TV presenter Natalie Fort lands an ambassadorial role with the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Cairo, Egypt. Image credit: Natalie Fort.

Source: Facebook

Natalie Fort is a senior broadcast journalist and host at GHOne TV and Starr FM, both under the EIB Network. She joined GHOne TV in 2021 after leaving TV3, where she was a newscaster.

Fort also founded the Fort Group, which includes a finishing school, an art gallery, a media consultancy and a foundation.

Her media journey began early, with a trip to Prague at the age of 15 to represent Ghana in the Miss Princess of the World pageant.

Natalie Fort named ambassador for Cairo festival

Announcing the appointment on her Facebook page, Natalie Fort said she was proud to take the role on a global platform.

She wrote: "Proud to represent Ghana on this global platform as Ambassador for the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Cairo, Egypt."

Fort thanked GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM for the recognition and continued support.

Starr FM also announced the appointment in a news alert dated Monday, October 5, 2026.

The graphic showed a wheel of the festival's 12 events, including an opening conference, a global deal room, an international women's congress and a closing concert.

The Facebook post by Natalie Fort, in which she announces her appointment as Ambassador for the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Festival, is below.

About the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Festival

Cairo will host the third edition of the festival from November 6 to 8, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel.

Organisers expect more than 10,000 participants from over 70 countries, along with around 60 international speakers and more than 100 exhibitors.

Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, is its patron, and the event is being held in partnership with the country's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency.

Founded in 2024, the festival rotates between host countries, with previous editions held in Nigeria and Ghana.

Natalie Fort named World Business Summit director

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Natalie Fort announced on Instagram on July 6, 2026, that she had been named Director of Collaboration and Strategy for West Africa for the World Business Summit 2026.

Fellow media personalities and fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh