Lord Jeffrey Archer, bestselling author and former Conservative politician, died suddenly and peacefully at home on October 6, 2026

Archer sold more than 300 million books worldwide and was set to publish his final novel, Adam and Eve, just days after his passing

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch shared that Archer had sent her a message the very morning of his death, calling the news a huge disbelief

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Lord Jeffrey Archer, one of Britain's most celebrated novelists and a prominent Conservative politician, died suddenly and peacefully at home on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the age of 86.

Lord Jeffrey Archer, bestselling author and former Conservative politician, dies aged 86, days before his final novel, Adam and Eve. Image credit: Marilyn Bernard

Source: UGC

His publisher, HarperCollins, confirmed the news. His final novel, *Adam and Eve*, was scheduled for publication on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Archer's life was defined by remarkable highs and dramatic lows.

He served as a Conservative MP for five years before becoming the party's deputy chairman under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the mid-1980s.

In 1992, he was made a life peer. His political career, however, came to a halt in 2001 when he was imprisoned for perjury and perverting the course of justice.

A jury concluded he had given false testimony during a libel case he had brought against the *Daily Star* newspaper 13 years prior, in which he had been awarded £500,000 in damages.

He was released in 2003 and subsequently returned to the House of Lords, where he remained until retiring in 2024.

Alongside his political life, Archer built a staggering literary career, with his books selling more than 300 million copies across the globe.

The YouTube post below provides more details about Lord Jeffrey Archer’s final moments.

Lord Jeffrey Archer's final public appearance

Just two days before his death, Archer had attended a fan event in London on Sunday, October 4, 2026, to celebrate the release of his upcoming novel.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who was present at the occasion, described the author as being in tremendous spirits.

"Just yesterday I did a show with Jeffrey Archer to celebrate his new novel - he said it was to be his last. He was in the most wonderful, ebullient form and had such a great reception from a packed house. He was funny, engaging and self-deprecating - a great storyteller to the last," Brandreth wrote in a social media post.

Tributes from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch described the news as "a huge disbelief," saying she was "incredibly saddened" to learn of his passing.

In a particularly poignant detail, she shared that Archer had reached out to her that very Monday, October 5, 2026, morning.

"He had sent me a lovely message just this [Monday] morning and was always a great source of encouragement to me personally. I can't believe he's gone," Badenoch said.

Archer's death, coming so close to the publication of what he himself called his final book, marks the end of a long and extraordinary chapter in British literary and political life.

Rumours about Fatim Bakayoko's death in Nigeria make waves online. Photo source: @fatimbakayoko

Source: Instagram

Influencer Fatim Bakayoko reportedly dies after Nigeria trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fatim Bakayoko, a popular Ivorian influencer and beauty spa manager based in Abidjan, died in Nigeria on Friday, September 2, 2026, with news of her passing triggering an outpouring of grief across West Africa.

French-language publication Scoop Afrique was among the first to report the story, citing a source described as close to the entrepreneur.

The outlet's report spread quickly on social media, with many commentators suggesting that Bakayoko had travelled to Nigeria for a BBL procedure and died as a result of surgical complications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh