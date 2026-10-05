Hopeson Adorye, husband of gospel singer Empress Gifty, made a major international move on Monday, October 5, 2026

The prominent Ghanaian politician was elected to the Board of Directors of the World Taxpayers Association at its conference in Kraków, Poland

His election is expected to open a platform for Ghanaian and African voices in global debates on taxation and public accountability

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Hopeson Adorye, one of Ghana's prominent political figures, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the World Taxpayers Association (WTA) following a vote at the organisation's international conference in Kraków, Poland.

Empress Gifty's husband Hopeson Adorye gets elected to the World Taxpayers Association board in Poland. Photo source: Hopeson Adorye

Source: Facebook

The election took place on Monday, October 5, 2026, marking a significant milestone for the politician, who is also widely recognised as the husband of acclaimed gospel singer Empress Gifty.

Hopeson Adorye's role at World Taxpayers Association

The World Tax Association (WTA) is a global body that champions taxpayers' rights, responsible governance, and the transparent use of public funds.

Adorye's place on the board is seen as an opportunity to bring Ghanaian and broader African perspectives into conversations that have historically been dominated by voices from the Western world.

His role is expected to contribute to shaping international standards around accountability, equitable taxation, and the prudent management of public resources.

Reacting to his election at the conference, Hopeson Adorye thanked the leadership and members of the association for the confidence placed in him.

“I am deeply honoured by this confidence and conscious of the responsibility that comes with it. Taxpayers are at the heart of every economy, and they deserve fairness, transparency, accountability and value for the taxes they pay,” he said.

“I look forward to working with colleagues from across the world to strengthen the voice of taxpayers and promote responsible fiscal governance.”

Adorye previously served as Global Board Chairman of the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, an organisation associated with the UN Economic and Social Council.

The United Party politician shared the announcement on Facebook, with the post quickly drawing attention from Ghanaians celebrating the development.

The Facebook post announcing Hopeson Adorye's new role is below:

Reactions to Hopeson Adorye's election

Ghanaians were quick to congratulate Adorye on the news, flooding the comments section with messages of support.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Kofi Selom wrote:

"Elected. Not appointed."

Samuel Mawuena Kwasi said:

"Enemies are not God. Congrats, Atsiavi man."

Azorwonu Godwin commented:

"In every seemingly hopeless situation, there is hope."

Empress Gifty lands Verna ambassadorial deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about gospel musician Empress Gifty’s new ambassadorial deal with Twellium Industrial Company Limited, making her the face of Verna Natural Mineral Water.

Her decision to accept the partnership was shaped in part by Twellium’s Changing Lives Initiative, which she said aligned with her personal values.

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Source: YEN.com.gh