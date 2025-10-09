Award-winning broadcaster Natalie Fort has held a question-and-answer session with her fans on social media

During the Q&A, the GHOne TV newscaster answered questions relating to her marital status and dating life

Her answer that she was not married and had never been sparked interest with many male fans shooting their shots

GHOne TV presenter Natalie Fort has sparked the interest of men after discussing her marital status on social media.

The award-winning broadcaster shared new photos on Facebook on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, urging her followers to ask her any questions on their minds.

Excited by the rare opportunity of a question-and-answer session with their idol, Fort's fans trooped into the comment section.

Among the many questions that were asked, one topic, marriage, kept recurring, and she had to answer over and over again. Many wanted to know whether she was married or not, like Abdul-Rashid BroadCasting, who asked, "Are you married?"

GHOne TV's Natalie Fort has never married

While Natalie Fort answered without mincing words that "no, I’m not married", some seemed not to believe her. Nurudeen Baoku, who doubted and wanted to be sure, asked, "Were you married before?"

The GHOne TV broadcaster denied ever getting married, saying:

"I haven’t been married before."

See Natalie Fort's Q&A post below:

Fans propose to Natalie Fort online

Following her answers to the many questions about her marital status, some of the GHOne TV presenter's followers showed a lot of interest.

Jacobs Yaw Lincoln shot his shot:

"Can I marry you, Natalie Fort?"

Fort politely declined Lincoln's proposal:

"Ha, don’t think so. But thanks for the compliment 🙈."

Isaac Agyeman asked for a date:

"Can you take me on a date ?"

Natalie Fort was not sure:

"Can’t promise 😌."

Ben Benjamins observed that

"The same answer means someone is in that space, guys, come to think of it, a beautiful lady like her won't have a boyfriend. 🙄"

Daniel Dozie Chigbo

"Natalie Fort, Wow! Quite interesting. Judging from your character and charisma, I bet you've got all the qualities any responsible searching man needs for a wife. Would you rather give it a thought, if your Mr Right comes knocking?"

Zakaria Muniru said:

"I don't know why some people keep hiding their marital status at this stage. Can someone tell me why?"

Natalie Fort receives an award from Dr UN in 2020. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Did Natalie Fort ever marry?

Natalie Fort is not known to have ever married; however, the surprise may stem from a 2019 statement she released.

While resigning from her role as a newscaster at TV3, Fort indicated that one of her reasons was to have time to prepare for her upcoming nuptials — an indication that she was getting ready to marry at the time.

Her resignation had sparked rumours that she was pregnant, but she denied, explaining that she was going to tie the knot.

"My year's leave, which I announced on the concluding segment of News 360 June, 2019, is due to a personal desire to further my education abroad while preparing for my upcoming nuptials; in a manner which would not impede on my capacity to perform my professional obligations. This continues to be the reason for which I took a year's unpaid leave and for which I and my family have the financial luxury to afford, as opposed to the reports' insinuation," parts of her statement read.

See a copy of Natalie Fort's full statement below:

Before her resignation, Natalie Fort was one of the main newscasters on TV3 and a mentor to many.

Watch a video of Natalie Fort and one of her mentees below:

Natalie Fort enjoys light soup and bread

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Natalie Fort had sparked debate online after she posted a photo of her lunch.

The news anchor invited her followers to join her at a five-star restaurant to enjoy a bowl of light soup and sugar bread.

Some social media users have commented on broadcaster Natalie Fort's trending photo on Facebook.

