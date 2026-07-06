GHOne TV media personality Natalie Fort announced her new appointment on Instagram on July 6, 2026

Natalie Fort was named Director of Collaboration & Strategy for West Africa for the World Business Summit 2026

Fellow media personalities and fans flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages

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GHOne TV presenter Natalie Fort has landed a significant new role on the international business stage, announcing her appointment as Director of Collaboration and Strategy for West Africa for the World Business Summit 2026.

The World Business Summit 2026, West Africa, names GHONE TV's presenter Natalie Fort as their Director of Collaboration & Strategy. Image credit: realnataliefort/Instagram

Source: UGC

Fort shared the news with her followers on Instagram on July 6, 2026, expressing both gratitude and a strong sense of purpose as she steps into the position.

"I'm delighted to announce my appointment as Director of Collaboration & Strategy for West Africa for the World Business Summit @worldbusinesssummit_ 2026. I receive this opportunity with gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility," she wrote.

In her post, the media personality outlined her intentions for the role, highlighting her commitment to building meaningful connections across the region and beyond.

"I look forward to working with leaders, institutions, and businesses across West Africa and beyond to strengthen collaboration, foster strategic partnerships, and contribute to conversations that advance business, innovation, and sustainable development," Fort wrote.

She closed by expressing appreciation to the summit's leadership for entrusting her with the responsibility, adding, "I'm excited for the journey ahead and look forward to serving with excellence."

Reactions to Natalie Fort's appointment

The announcement drew warm responses from followers and fellow media figures, who took to the comments section to celebrate the news.

teacherblessing_official said:

"Yes Ma'am! Congratulations 😍."

yesiampaakow said:

"Congratulations, you deserve it 💐, works speak for you ❤️👏🏽👏🏽."

ohenetwum_ said:

"Super!"

nathashagyamera said:

"Congratulations, Natalie👏❤️❤️."

richlove_cathy said:

"Big congratulations 🎊🍾🎉🎈 ….. keep being unique 👌❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh