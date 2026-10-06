A 2021 ZionFelix TV interview in which Nana Akua Addo confirmed her husband cheated on her has resurfaced online

The fashion influencer admitted she was 'broken' and 'hurt' by the infidelity but said the couple sought counselling and worked through it

The old clip is now circulating alongside new videos allegedly showing Nana Akua Addo with injuries following an alleged incident involving her husband

A candid 2021 interview in which Ghanaian fashion influencer Nana Akua Addo opened up about her husband Harold Norman's infidelity has gone viral again, resurfacing in the wake of new footage allegedly showing her with injuries following an incident involving her husband.

Nana Akua Addo's 2021 confession about her husband Harold Norman's infidelity resurfaces amid domestic violence allegations. Photo source: Nana Akua Addo, ZionFelix TV

Source: Facebook

The original clip, filmed during a sit-down interview on ZionFelix TV, showed Nana Akua Addo speaking with quiet composure about one of the most painful chapters of her marriage.

At first, she appeared to deflect the question but quickly corrected herself and confirmed that she had indeed experienced infidelity.

Nana Akua Addo speaks on husband's cheating

When pressed by blogger Zionfelix on how she handled the betrayal, she did not mince words about the emotional toll it took.

"Just like any other person, I was broken. I was hurt, but we pick ourselves together," she said during the March 2021 interview.

Nana Akua went on to explain that the couple turned to professional counselling to navigate the fallout, describing it as "very difficult for us as individuals" and acknowledging that the experience fundamentally changed them both.

"It will change you as a person. It will change the dynamics in the family," she added, before noting that they ultimately grew from the ordeal and moved forward together.

The famous Ghanaian fashionista was also careful to frame her husband's infidelity as a deeply personal matter, drawing a distinction between it and issues like infertility and stating that how a couple responds is entirely their own decision to make.

Old clip resurfaces amid assault allegations

The interview, originally conducted by award-winning Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix, has now been recirculated with renewed urgency after videos surfaced showing the fashion influencer appearing to have sustained injuries, with claims linking the incident to her husband.

The footage has prompted widespread concern online and reignited scrutiny of the couple's relationship.

The resurfacing of Nana Akua Addo's earlier confession has added painful context to the new allegations, with many drawing a direct line between her past account of heartbreak and the current situation.

The Instagram video of the resurfaced ZionFelix TV interview in which Nana Akua Addo confirmed her husband's infidelity is below

Nana Akua Addo attends Peller, Jarvis's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Akua Addo’s striking appearance at Peller and Jarvis’ wedding, where her wine-coloured gown drew attention from guests and fans across Ghana and Nigeria.

The fashion icon posed with a red apple, adding a theatrical twist to her sculpted look—and continuing a reputation for outfits that command the spotlight.

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Source: YEN.com.gh