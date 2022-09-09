Beautiful Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo in a video, showed off her handsome husband as she chilled with him in a vehicle

The actress flaunted her expensive diamond ring and had a beautiful smile on her face as she showed the world the love of her life

The elated actress shared the beautiful video on her Instagram page and left her followers gushing over the adorable footage

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has shared an adorable video of her spending time with her hubby, and it warmed the hearts of many netizens.

The actress and her husband, Mr. Harold Norman, relaxed in the comfort of a luxury vehicle.

Nana Akua Addo photos Source: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

It is unclear where the couple were heading, but they had on very fashionable outfits and looked dapper in them. Mr. Harold wore a nice orange suit over a white long sleeve shirt.

Nana Akua also looked glamorous in a white and orange dress. The actress flaunted her wedding ring as she took a selfie video. Her husband noticed she was making a video and made an appearance in the footage with a broad smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nana Akua shared the cute video on her Instagram page, and her followers were impressed and fawned over the sweet couple. Earlier this year, Nana Akua and Harold tied the knot in a glamorous and plush wedding that impressed Ghanaians.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Akua And Harold

pokuaa442 also said:

Rosemond u look amazing with husby❤️

enezmakeover also wrote:

Beautiful couple

yaaqueen25 also commented:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️today I saw Ohemaa in you mummy

adwoa.commey.18 also reacted:

This is beautiful. I admire you a lot

ivan_oppong also said:

Genuine love is sweet

Baba Spirit: Ghanaian Comedian Dies; Video Of Him Revealing How He Was Being Spiritually Attacked Pops Up

In other news, Popular Ghanaian comedian Baba Spirit died on September 8 2022, and a video of him revealing how he was suffering from spiritual attacks has popped up.

In the video, Baba Spirit revealed that industry players were against him and tried multiple times to eliminate him.

The footage has caused a massive stir on social media and has left folks speculating that there could be more to Baba Spirit's demise.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh