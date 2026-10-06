Mona Gucci publicly reached out to childhood friend Nana Akua Addo following reports that the actress was hospitalised after an alleged assault by her husband

The Ghanaian media personality and lawyer shared an emotional Instagram message urging Nana Akua Addo not to carry the pain alone

A video had earlier circulated showing Nana Akua Addo at a hospital with visible injuries, making the alleged domestic violence incident public

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Ghanaian media personality Mona Gucci has publicly rallied behind actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo following reports that she was hospitalised after an alleged assault by her husband, Harold Norman.

Mona Gucci sends a heartfelt message to fashionista Nana Akua Addo after her alleged domestic violence incident. Photo source: @nanaakuaaddo, @monagucciofficial

Source: Instagram

A video circulated earlier showed Nana Akua hospitalised with visible injuries, sparking widespread concern across social media and thrusting the alleged domestic violence incident into public view.

Other footage showed the fashionista's husband, whom she married in a private civil ceremony in March 2022, also allegedly assaulting their eldest daughter at their residence.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, including what led to the reported incident, remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

Mona Gucci's message to Nana Akua Addo

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Mona Gucci, a lawyer, brand ambassador, and Chief Operations Officer of Ghana Music Awards Europe, took to Instagram to address her long-time friend directly.

In a lengthy, deeply personal post, she drew on their shared history, writing:

"We have known each other since childhood… and long before the world knew your name or celebrated your style… you were my friend."

Gucci was unflinching in her support, telling Nana Akua Addo she had nothing to be ashamed of and that she deserved "love that is gentle, respectful, and safe."

The former Onua TV presenter encouraged her friend to feel no pressure to keep up appearances, adding:

"You can cry, be angry, sit in silence, or tell me the same thing a hundred times. Girl, I will listen."

Mona Gucci also spoke directly to the fear Nana Akua Addo may be feeling about the impact on her career.

"What has happened does not erase your talent, your hard work, or the woman you are," Gucci wrote, making clear that her friend's well-being mattered far more than public perception.

The post closed with a characteristically bold note, as Gucci hinted she had something in store for whoever caused her friend pain:

"I just put on my childhood tight-lipped smile… aka [Wicked smile]… and you know what that means to he, that hurt you."

The Instagram post of Mona Gucci's full message to Nana Akua Addo is below:

Reactions to Mona Gucci's post

The message drew an outpouring of emotion from followers, many of whom praised Gucci for speaking up.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

@zipporahoseiboateng wrote:

"We stand with her in such difficult moments ❤️."

@rita_dankwah said:

"This is one of the most beautiful messages a sister can ever send to another sister. What an amazing way to soothe her soul. God bless you."

@agyakomaz commented:

"Sending you hugs 🤗. Please don't go back again, Nana. You don't belong in this madness. My heart is bleeding. 😢😢 God be with you."

Nana Akua Addo's confession about husband resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Akua Addo’s 2021 interview, in which the fashion influencer spoke about her husband’s infidelity and the counselling they sought to work through it.

The candid confession resurfaced after videos allegedly showing Addo with injuries circulated online, prompting renewed concern and scrutiny of claims about an incident involving her husband.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh