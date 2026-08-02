Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo attended the star-studded wedding of content creators Peller and Jarvis on August 1, 2026

Nana Akua Addo arrived in a shimmering wine-coloured mermaid gown featuring a dramatic sculpted neckline and a matching headpiece

Videos and photos of her standout look circulated rapidly across social media, drawing admiration from fans in Ghana and Nigeria

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Nana Akua Addo commanded attention at the wedding of Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis on August 1, 2026, with a fashion statement that overshadowed much of the celebrity buzz surrounding the event itself.

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo left fans in awe with a jaw-dropping look at Peller and Jarvis' wedding. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian style icon was among the high-profile guests at the ceremony, which drew celebrities and public figures from across Africa.

While the occasion was centred on the union of the couple, Nana Akua Addo's outfit quickly became one of the most widely discussed moments from the entire event.

Nana Akua Addo's show-stopping wedding look

She arrived in a shimmering wine-coloured mermaid-style gown that immediately set her apart from the crowd.

The dress featured a bold sculpted neckline that curved around her shoulders and extended down the front of the garment in a striking artistic design.

A matching headpiece, bracelet accessories, and carefully applied makeup completed the look, reinforcing the luxurious tone of the ensemble.

Adding a theatrical touch to the overall concept, she posed with a red apple in hand — a detail that gave the outfit an additional storytelling dimension and caught the imagination of fashion enthusiasts online.

Videos and photographs from the occasion spread quickly across social media platforms, with admirers in Ghana and Nigeria among the most vocal in their praise.

A reputation built on bold choices

Nana Akua Addo has long been recognised for wearing unconventional yet refined designs at major events, frequently emerging as one of the most talked-about figures well after the celebrations conclude.

Her appearance at Peller and Jarvis' wedding maintained that tradition, adding further evidence of why she continues to be regarded as one of Africa's most prominent fashion influencers.

Her presence at the ceremony brought additional glamour to an already star-studded occasion, demonstrating once more her ability to make a significant impression even when the spotlight belongs to someone else.

The X post of Nana Akua Addo's look at Peller and Javis' wedding is below.

Nana Akua Addo's 2017 red carpet look resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akua Addo's supposed 2017 red carpet looks have emerged on the internet after she dragged Yvonne Nelson over her past comments.

The said throwback photos of the fashion icon have caught the attention of observers on social media, with many sharing mixed comments.

While others defended her, claiming fashion evolves, others also indicated that she was not the Ghanaian actress's target, given her past look.

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Source: YEN.com.gh