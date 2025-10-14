Nafima Mahama, the eldest daughter of Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, has courted attention after a video of her surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the businessman's daughter was spotted spending some quality time with her cousin during a public outing.

Nafima Mahama beamed with excitement as she drove an expensive Lamborghini Urus while her cousin on the streets of Accra filmed them with her smartphone.

The video showed the plush interior of the luxury vehicle owned by a few Ghanaian celebrities, including Shatta Wale and Abu Trica.

Nafima later went to a restaurant where they had a breakfast meal of fried eggs, bacon and sausages, potatoes, shredded meat, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, along with some drinks.

The pair later linked up with their female friends, including Dutch-Ghanaian content creator and GH Queens season three cast member Djifa van Staalduinen.

The group later continued partying inside the Lamborghini Urus with frozen daiquiris at Frozen Cabana, a bar located in East Legon, Accra.

The video of Nafima Mahama cruising in an expensive Lamborghini Urus as she chilled with her friends is below:

